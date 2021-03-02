PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney earn all-state honors

Wieman also finished the season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) in a season and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season. Due to a limited number of games during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wieman didn't quite pass her school record for points in a season. After scoring 479 points in 24 games last season, she finished with 467 points in 22 games this season.

Cherney is also climbing up Reedsburg's record books. The 5-foot-10 wing averaged 14.5 points per game in 2020-21 to give her 957 career points, the ninth-most in Reedsburg history.

A first-team all-Badger North Conference pick as a freshman and sophomore, Cherney made the all-state team for the first time this season. She rounded out her game as a junior, improving from making eight 3-pointers last year to 22 this season.

"Trenna is fearless," Simon said. "It doesn't matter the opponent we play, she will always be ready to compete and perform at a high level. She has developed an outside game along with her inside game. More than anything, Trenna plays really physical, which contributes to the style we like to play."