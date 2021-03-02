PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman, Trenna Cherney earn all-state honors

Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney have been there through every step of the Reedsburg girls basketball team's journey.
The juniors received their own accolades this week, as Wieman was a first-team pick and Cherney an honorable mention selection on the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association’s 2020-2021 Division 2 all-state team.
An honorable mention pick last year, Wieman took it up a notch this winter. The 5-foot-10 wing averaged 21.2 points — a program record — and 6.2 rebounds per game to lead Reedsburg to a 20-2 record and a runner-up finish in the WIAA Division 2 state tournament.
"Mahra had a phenomenal season. She performed at a high level on the biggest stage during the state tournament," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said of Wieman, who scored 39 points across the Beavers' two state tournament games. "She is an elite scorer who can score so many different ways which makes her tough to guard. She was so consistent all season for us and scored with such efficient numbers."
Wieman surpassed the 1,000-point mark for her career, doing so in a Feb. 5 home win over Baraboo. She scored 17 points in Saturday's 68-56 loss to Green Bay Notre Dame in the state championship, giving her 1,124 points in her career. She'll enter her senior season in third place on Reedsburg's all-time scoring list, trailing only Katie Webber (1,285) and Amanda Reimer (1,144).
Wieman also finished the season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) in a season and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season. Due to a limited number of games during the COVID-19 pandemic, Wieman didn't quite pass her school record for points in a season. After scoring 479 points in 24 games last season, she finished with 467 points in 22 games this season.
Cherney is also climbing up Reedsburg's record books. The 5-foot-10 wing averaged 14.5 points per game in 2020-21 to give her 957 career points, the ninth-most in Reedsburg history.
A first-team all-Badger North Conference pick as a freshman and sophomore, Cherney made the all-state team for the first time this season. She rounded out her game as a junior, improving from making eight 3-pointers last year to 22 this season.
"Trenna is fearless," Simon said. "It doesn't matter the opponent we play, she will always be ready to compete and perform at a high level. She has developed an outside game along with her inside game. More than anything, Trenna plays really physical, which contributes to the style we like to play."
The duo led Reedsburg to the second state appearance in program history, and the first since 2012. After rallying for a 67-48 semifinal win over New Berlin Eisenhower, the Beavers' run ended in the program's first state title game. Wieman, Cherney and the rest of their teammates are all eligible to return next season, as there weren't any seniors on Reedsburg's 2020-21 roster.
“We’re pretty young, so just to be here and get to the state championship game is so surreal,” Wieman said Saturday night. “Even though we got the silver ball, I think we’re leaving this tournament very proud of ourselves.”
Wieman was joined on the Division 2 all-state first team by a pair of Badger North rivals — Beaver Dam's Natalie Jens and Maty Wilke.
Black Hawk senior Bailey Butler was named Miss Basketball by the WBCA, an honor that goes to the state’s top senior. The UW-Green Bay recruit, a four-time WBCA all-state pick, led the state with averages of 28.3 points and 7.9 assists per game, to go along with tallying 7.8 rebounds and 6.2 steals per game.