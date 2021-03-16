PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Wieman, Cherney earn AP all-state honors

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney capped their standout junior seasons with another honor Monday.
Regional champions ... sectional champions ... state runner-ups ... WBCA all-state honors ... and now two spots on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team.
Wieman was one of five players named fourth-team all-state by the AP on Monday, while Cherney picked up honorable mention recognition.
The 5-foot-10 Wieman averaged a program-record 21.2 points per game and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game as Reedsburg went 20-2 and reached state for the second time in program history. She averaged 19.5 points per game at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse, where Reedsburg beat New Berlin Eisenhower before losing to Green Bay Notre Dame in the title game.
Wieman is third on Reedsburg's all-time scoring list with 1,124 career points, trailing only Katie Webber (1,285) and Amanda Reimer (1,144). She also finished the 2020-21 season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season.
Also a three-year varsity regular, Cherney averaged 14.5 points per game this season to reach 957 career points — ninth in Reedsburg history. The 5-foot-10 wing added to her game this winter, making 22 3-pointers after making eight as a sophomore.
The duo was already named all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. While the AP all-state team includes the whole state, the WBCA splits the players by division. Wieman was a first-team pick in Division 2, while Cherney earned an honorable mention nod.
Kamorea “KK” Arnold, a 5-foot-9 guard from Germantown, was named The Associated Press girls basketball state player of the year in Wisconsin. The sophomore averaged 22.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 3.8 steals per game.