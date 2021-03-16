PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Reedsburg's Wieman, Cherney earn AP all-state honors

Reedsburg's Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney capped their standout junior seasons with another honor Monday.

Regional champions ... sectional champions ... state runner-ups ... WBCA all-state honors ... and now two spots on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team.

Wieman was one of five players named fourth-team all-state by the AP on Monday, while Cherney picked up honorable mention recognition.

The 5-foot-10 Wieman averaged a program-record 21.2 points per game and grabbed 6.2 rebounds per game as Reedsburg went 20-2 and reached state for the second time in program history. She averaged 19.5 points per game at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament in La Crosse, where Reedsburg beat New Berlin Eisenhower before losing to Green Bay Notre Dame in the title game.

Wieman is third on Reedsburg's all-time scoring list with 1,124 career points, trailing only Katie Webber (1,285) and Amanda Reimer (1,144). She also finished the 2020-21 season with program records for 3-point percentage (.459) and free-throw percentage (.772) in a season.