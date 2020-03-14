PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wieman, Cherney lead Reedsburg sophomores on All-Badger North team

"Trenna provided a strong presence for our team all season long. She really sets the tone for our team," Simon said. "She is the only player I can recall in Reedsburg that has ever been a first-team all-conference player her freshmen and sophomore year. It's always great competing with Trenna."

Dietz took on a much bigger role this winter, finishing third on the team with 7.5 points per game.

"Melissa was so steady as a player and person," Simon said. "She always seemed to make big shots when we needed it most."

Macie Wieman also broke a Reedsburg record this fall, collecting 147 assists to top Ava Douglas' 145 assists. The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 6.0 assists per game.

"Macie probably provided the most production for our team across the board," Simon said. "She led us in rebounding, steals and assists and was a lockdown defender."

The Beavers put up gaudy numbers across the board, breaking program records with 58.2 points per game, 1,420 total points, 42.2% shooting from the field, 125 made 3-pointers, and 420 assists.

Sophomore McKenzie Bestor had a program-record 11 assists in one game, while sophomore Grace Benish broke a team record by shooting 37.2% on 3-pointers.