PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Wieman, Cherney lead Reedsburg sophomores on All-Badger North team

The young Reedsburg prep girls basketball team officially took over the reins this season.
The sophomores handled it well, as Mahra Wieman and Trenna Cherney earned first-team All-Badger North Conference honors while Macie Wieman and Melissa Dietz received honorable mention recognition.
The quartet led a team made up of 10 sophomores and four freshmen to a 15-9 record. The Beavers went 8-6 in conference play to finish fourth in the eight-team Badger North.
Mahra Wieman put together one of the best seasons in program history. The 5-foot-10 wing shot over 45% from the field and averaged 20.0 points per game on the way to setting Reedsburg's single-season scoring record, tallying 479 points to beat Brooklyn Schyvinck's 416 points during the 2017-18 season.
Mahra Wieman was also named honorable mention all-state by the Wisconsin Basketball Coaches Association. An honorable mention all-conference pick last season, she has 659 points in her career.
"Mahra had an incredible season," Reedsburg head coach Mark Simon said. "She has a great ability to score in so many different ways. I look forward to seeing her improvement in the offseason."
Cherney was named first-team All-Badger North for the second straight year. The 5-foot-10 wing averaged 14.5 points per game this season to reach 657 points for her career.
"Trenna provided a strong presence for our team all season long. She really sets the tone for our team," Simon said. "She is the only player I can recall in Reedsburg that has ever been a first-team all-conference player her freshmen and sophomore year. It's always great competing with Trenna."
Dietz took on a much bigger role this winter, finishing third on the team with 7.5 points per game.
"Melissa was so steady as a player and person," Simon said. "She always seemed to make big shots when we needed it most."
Macie Wieman also broke a Reedsburg record this fall, collecting 147 assists to top Ava Douglas' 145 assists. The 5-foot-9 point guard averaged 6.0 assists per game.
"Macie probably provided the most production for our team across the board," Simon said. "She led us in rebounding, steals and assists and was a lockdown defender."
The Beavers put up gaudy numbers across the board, breaking program records with 58.2 points per game, 1,420 total points, 42.2% shooting from the field, 125 made 3-pointers, and 420 assists.
Sophomore McKenzie Bestor had a program-record 11 assists in one game, while sophomore Grace Benish broke a team record by shooting 37.2% on 3-pointers.
The Beavers were one of three teams to have multiple first-team All-Badger North players. Conference champion Beaver Dam put Maty Wilke, Jada Donaldson and Natalie Jens on the first team, while runner-up DeForest placed Maggie Trautsch and Megan Mickelson on the first team. The first team was rounded out by Mount Horeb's Julia Magnuson, Sauk Prairie's Naomi Breunig and Waunakee's Elena Maier.
Reedsburg's season ended with a 57-43 loss at Oregon in the WIAA Division 2 regional finals on Feb. 29. The Panthers went on to reach the state tournament, meaning four of Reedsburg's nine losses came against state teams. The Beavers also lost twice to Beaver Dam and once to Hortonville, who both join Oregon in the Division 2 semifinals.
"We have big goals and now it's a matter of putting in the work to get better for next season," Simon said. "It's a really exciting time for our program."