PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg earns academic all-state honor from Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team was recently recognized for its work in the classroom.

The Beavers were one of 24 Division 1 schools to be recognized as part of the Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin's Team Academic All-State awards.

The 10th-annual awards were established to recognize high school golf teams with the highest combined grade-point averages of their top five golfers on the roster for the fall 2020 WIAA regional tournament.

The GCAW recognized three teams in each division with the highest cumulative GPA. In Division 1, Wauwatosa East/West won gold, Tomah won silver and Union Grove earned bronze, while Catholic Memorial won gold, St. Croix Central silver and Lakeside Lutheran bronze in Division 2.

Reedsburg was one of 21 teams to earn honorable mention recognition for having a GPA of at least 3.25. The five Beavers included in the process were Ashleigh Johnson, Grace Benish, Elizabeth Carey, Lily McPherson and Sienna Gronley.