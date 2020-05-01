PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg earns academic all-state honor

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced the recipients this week, with Reedsburg's five-person team of Anna Krieski, Ashley Krieski, Kaitlyn Brunken, Grace Benish and Ashleigh Johnson earning honorable mention recognition in Division 1.

The teams were based on grade-point averages for the five golfers on the roster during the fall 2019 WIAA regional tournaments. The Sheboygan North/South co-op had the highest GPA in Division 1, followed by Waunakee and Catholic Memorial. Reedsburg was one of 33 additional schools to earn honorable mention recognition for having at least a 3.25 team GPA.