PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg earns academic all-state honor
0 comments
PREP GIRLS GOLF

PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg earns academic all-state honor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Anna Krieski
SEAN DAVIS/Capital Newspapers

The Reedsburg Area High School girls golf team earned academic all-state recognition for the 2019-20 school year.

The Golf Coaches Association of Wisconsin announced the recipients this week, with Reedsburg's five-person team of Anna Krieski, Ashley Krieski, Kaitlyn Brunken, Grace Benish and Ashleigh Johnson earning honorable mention recognition in Division 1.

The teams were based on grade-point averages for the five golfers on the roster during the fall 2019 WIAA regional tournaments. The Sheboygan North/South co-op had the highest GPA in Division 1, followed by Waunakee and Catholic Memorial. Reedsburg was one of 33 additional schools to earn honorable mention recognition for having at least a 3.25 team GPA.

Cochrane Fountain City, Ladysmith and St. Croix Central had the highest team GPAs in Division 2.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News