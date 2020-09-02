 Skip to main content
PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg edged by Wisconsin Dells in home dual meet
PREP GIRLS GOLF

PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg edged by Wisconsin Dells in home dual meet

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team put together a runner-up finish in the Aug. 26 Portage Invitational.

The Beavers used 385 strokes to take second out of seven teams at Portage Country Club, trailing only host Portage (382). Baraboo (391), DeForest (399), Osseo-Fairchild (405), Wisconsin Dells (406) and Fort Atkinson (436) rounded out the field.

Portage’s Sophie Denure (74) and Wisconsin Dells’ Kayla Gray (86) led the field on the par-70 course. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson wasn’t far behind, shooting an 87 to place third.

Reedsburg’s Grace Benish (95, eighth) and Elizabeth Carey (96, 10th) also finished in the top 10. Sienna Gronley added a 107 for the Beavers.

Wisconsin Dells 196, Reedsburg 198

The Beavers fell a couple strokes short in their first dual meet of the season.

The Beavers tallied a four-player team score of 198 to finish just behind Wisconsin Dells (196) in Tuesday’s dual meet at Reedsburg Country Club.

Each team played nine holes on the par-72 course, with Johnson shooting a 42 to card the low round. Johnson finished with three pars and birdied the par-3 12th hole.

Gronley added a 51 for the Beavers, while Benish shot a 52 and Madison Monte added a 53 to round out the scoring for Reedsburg. Carey added a 57.

Wisconsin Dells had Gracie Walker (43) and Gray (45) shoot in the 40s, while Libby Walker and Olga Hernandez each shot a 54.

Monday’s invitational at Reedsburg Country Club was canceled after early rain. The Beavers will stay busy in the next week, hosting Portage on Thursday before visiting Tomah on Friday and playing Baraboo on Monday and Tuesday.

PORTAGE INVITATIONAL

Team scores: Portage 382, Reedsburg 385, Baraboo 391, DeForest 399, Osseo-Fairchild 405, Wisconsin Dells 406, Fort Atkinson 436.

Top 10 individuals: 1, Sophie Denure, Por, 74; 2, Kayla Gray, WD, 86; 3, Ashleigh Johnson, Reed, 87; 4, Natalie Kammer, FA, 87; 5, Lexie Scheurell, DeF, 93; 6, Caroline Lewison, Bar, 94; 7, Kayla Capener, Bar, 95; 8, Grace Benish, Reed, 95; 9, Gracie Walker, WD, 96; 10, Elizabeth Carey, Reed, 96.

Reedsburg: Johnson 87, Benish 95, Carey 96, Gronley 107. At Portage C.C., par 70.

WISCONSIN DELLS 196, REEDSBURG 198

Wisconsin Dells: G. Walker 43, Gray 45, L. Walker 54, Hernandez 54. Eck 60.

Reedsburg: Johnson 42, Gronley 51, Benish 52, Monte 53, Carey 57.

JV: WD 221, R 241.

