PREP GIRLS GOLF: Reedsburg edged by Wisconsin Dells in home dual meet

The Reedsburg prep girls golf team put together a runner-up finish in the Aug. 26 Portage Invitational.
The Beavers used 385 strokes to take second out of seven teams at Portage Country Club, trailing only host Portage (382). Baraboo (391), DeForest (399), Osseo-Fairchild (405), Wisconsin Dells (406) and Fort Atkinson (436) rounded out the field.
Portage’s Sophie Denure (74) and Wisconsin Dells’ Kayla Gray (86) led the field on the par-70 course. Reedsburg’s Ashleigh Johnson wasn’t far behind, shooting an 87 to place third.
Reedsburg’s Grace Benish (95, eighth) and Elizabeth Carey (96, 10th) also finished in the top 10. Sienna Gronley added a 107 for the Beavers.
Wisconsin Dells 196, Reedsburg 198
The Beavers fell a couple strokes short in their first dual meet of the season.
The Beavers tallied a four-player team score of 198 to finish just behind Wisconsin Dells (196) in Tuesday’s dual meet at Reedsburg Country Club.
Each team played nine holes on the par-72 course, with Johnson shooting a 42 to card the low round. Johnson finished with three pars and birdied the par-3 12th hole.
Gronley added a 51 for the Beavers, while Benish shot a 52 and Madison Monte added a 53 to round out the scoring for Reedsburg. Carey added a 57.
Wisconsin Dells had Gracie Walker (43) and Gray (45) shoot in the 40s, while Libby Walker and Olga Hernandez each shot a 54.
Monday’s invitational at Reedsburg Country Club was canceled after early rain. The Beavers will stay busy in the next week, hosting Portage on Thursday before visiting Tomah on Friday and playing Baraboo on Monday and Tuesday.
