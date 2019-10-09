Reedsburg’s 2019 season has been marked by consistently strong, all-around showings by the team as a whole. That consistency paid off come regional time.
The Beavers placed fourth overall at the Division 1 Baraboo regional Friday, October 4 at Baraboo Country Club. The regional meet was originally supposed to be held Tuesday and then Wednesday of last week, but was postponed until Friday due to weather and wet conditions.
With a team score of 379, Reedsburg was fourth among the nine teams competing at the meet. The top four teams and the top four golfers not part of those teams all advanced to the DeForest sectional.
Middleton took home the team regional title with a winning score of 340. Waunakee was second at 362, Sun Prairie followed in third at 374 and Reedsburg rounded out the sectional qualifiers in fourth.
Madison West and Portage tied for fifth at 384, DeForest was right behind in seventh with a 386, Baraboo came in eighth at 398 and Monona Grove recorded a 467 to come in ninth.
Senior Anna Krieski led the way for the Beavers by firing an 87 to tie for ninth overall. Senior Kaitlyn Brunken carded a 93, freshman Ashleigh Johnson finished with a 99, sophomore Grace Benish had a 100 and senior Ashley Krieski ended up with a 108.
Baraboo senior Carly Moon placed first overall with an 80. Middleton senior Katherine Meier was second at 82, Sun Prairie senior Sydney O’Hearn and Middleton sophomore Milanne Dahmen tied for third at 83 and Middleton sophomore Ellie Frisch followed in fifth with an 84.
Madison West junior Ava Downing and Waunakee junior Aly Kinzel each shot an 85 to tie for sixth, Portage junior Sophie Denure followed in eighth at 86 and Anna Krieski and Waunakee senior Brooke Ehle tied for ninth at 87.
Moon, Downing, Denure and Madison West senior Ashley Fleming, who tied for 12th overall by carding a 91, nabbed the four individual sectional berths.
Qualifying teams and players moved on to the Division 1 DeForest sectional, where they were paired up with qualifying teams and players from the Madison Memorial regional.
The top two teams and top three players outside those teams qualified for the state meet
Reedsburg tallied a team score of 384 to take fifth among the eight teams at the sectional Tuesday, October 8 at The Oaks Golf Course in Cottage Grove.
Top-ranked Middleton ran away to the team sectional title by posting a 324. Waunakee grabbed the other team state qualifying berth by taking second with a 357. Madison Memorial came in third at 364, Stoughton followed in fourth with a 372, Reedsburg took fifth, Sun Prairie came in sixth at 387, Jefferson was seventh with a 415 and Fort Atkinson rounded things out in eighth at 431.
For Reedsburg, Anna Krieski led the way with a 91 to tie for 16th overall. Kaitlyn Brunken carded a 93, Grace Benish fired a 95, Ashley Krieski posted a 105 and Ashleigh Johnson wound up with a 106.
A pair of Stoughton sisters finished first and second and secured individual state berths: junior Callie Kotlowski fired a 74 to place first overall and senior Myranda Kotlowski carded a 75 to take second.
A pair of Middleton teammates tied for third at 79: senior Katherine Meier and junior Glenna Sanderson. Jefferson junior Courtney Draeger nabbed the third and final individual state qualifying spot by finished in fifth with an 82.
Middleton sophomores Ellie Frisch and Milanne Dahmen and Sun Prairie senior Sydney O’Hearn each shot an 83 to tie for sixth. Verona senior Andrea Schleeper came in ninth at 84 and Waunakee junior Sydney Grimm rounded out the top 10 with an 85.
The sectional meet was the final meet in the Reedsburg careers of three seniors: Anna Krieski, Ashley Krieski and Kaitlyn Brunken.
The 2019 WIAA State Girls Golf Tournament is scheduled to be held Monday, October 14 and Tuesday, October 15 at University Ridge Golf Course in Madison.
