A successful 2019 season for the Reedsburg girls’ golf team continued with another strong showing at the conference meet.
Reedsburg shot a 356 to finish in second among the seven teams competing at the 2019 Badger North conference meet Wednesday, September 25 at the Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac. The second-place showing maintained their spot in the conference standings, where they finished second.
Waunakee placed first overall with a 347 to capture the conference title. After Reedsburg in second, Portage was third with a 378, Baraboo followed in fourth at 382, DeForest was right behind them in fifth with a 383, Mount Horeb came in sixth at 435 and Beaver Dam rounded things out in seventh with a 545.
For the Beavers, Kaitlyn Brunken fired an 85 to tie for third overall at the meet, Anna Krieski carded an 88 to take ninth, Ashleigh Johnson followed in 12th with a 91, Ashley Krieski was right behind her in 13th at 92 and Grace Benish placed 20th overall with a 102.
Overall, Baraboo’s Carly Moon took home top honors after firing a 78. Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm came in second with an 83. DeForest’s Taryn Endres shot an 85 to tie Brunken in third. Mount Horeb’s Ellie Lombardo and Portage’s Sophie Denure each carded an 86 to tie for fifth. Waunakee teammates Brooke Ehle and Aly Kinzel tied for seventh at 87, Anna Krieski followed in ninth and Waunakee’s Elena Maier and Portage’s Ella Denure tied for 10th at 90.
Anna Krieski and Ashleigh Johnson each represented Reedsburg on the all-conference second team. They were joined by Endres, Ehle and Ella Denure. The all-conference first team consisted of Moon, Sophie Denure, Grimm, Kinzel and Lombardo.
Next up for Reedsburg is the WIAA Division 1 Baraboo regional meet, which, after postponements due to rain, will be held Friday, October 4 at Baraboo Country Club.
Joining the Beavers in the regional are top-ranked Middleton, Baraboo, DeForest, Madison West, Monona Grove, Portage, Sun Prairie and Waunakee. The top four teams and the top four individuals not on those top four teams move on to compete at the Division 1 DeForest sectional meet, to be held Monday, October 7 at Lake Windsor Golf Club.
