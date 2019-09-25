In their final conference dual meet before the Badger North Conference Meet, the Beavers took care of business against DeForest.
Reedsburg topped the Norskies 183-192 in a Badger North dual meet Monday, September 23 at Lake Windsor Country Club in Windsor.
Ashleigh Johnson led the way with a 44 for the Beavers. Anna Krieski shot a 45, Kaitlyn Brunken carded a 46 and Ashley Krieski finished with a 48. Grace Benish also had a 49, though her score didn’t count toward Reedsburg’s team total.
For the Norskies, Taryn Endres shot a 45 while Lexi Scheuerell, Isabel Manzetti and Kaylin Nesbitt all finished with a 49. Tori Schnell carded a 55 that didn’t count toward the DeForest team total.
Beavers best Baraboo for third straight dual win
Reedsburg continued its recent string of success in conference dual meets with a win over Baraboo. The Beavers bested the Thunderbirds 185-196 Tuesday, September 17 at Reedsburg Country Club.
Ashleigh Johnson led the way for Reedsburg by firing a 42 and Anna Krieski was right behind with a 43. Ashley Krieski and Kaitlyn Brunken each carded a 50 and Grace Benish rounded things out with a 54 as well for the Beavers.
For the Warriors, Carly Moon set the pace with a 42. Additionally, Caroline Lewison and Sadie Schlender each carded a 49 while Adele Griffin and Kayla Capener both finished with a 56.
Reedsburg blows past Mount Horeb in dual meet win
Coming off their first dual meet win of conference play against Beaver Dam, the Beavers kept the things rolling right along with a convincing win over Mount Horeb.
Reedsburg cruised to a 179-203 win over the Vikings Thursday, September 12 at Norsk Golf Club in Mount Horeb.
Ashleigh Johnson set the pace for the Beavers by firing a 43 on a cloudy, breezy afternoon. Kaitlyn Brunken followed with a 44, Anna Krieski carded a 45 and Grace Benish finished with a 47 as well.
For the Vikings, Ellie Lombardo had a stellar round and posted a 39 to lead the way. Emily Wallace shot a 48, Kate Donaldson followed with a 56 and Lilli Ryan had a 60. Reedsburg’s Ashley Krieski shot a 50 and Mount Horeb’s Gabi Dobereiner posted a 63, though neither of their scores counted toward their respective team’s official total.
