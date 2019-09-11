After dropping its first two conference dual meets of the year, Reedsburg finally notched a win with a dominating victory over Beaver Dam.
The Beavers cruised to an impressive 80-stroke win over the Golden Beavers 184-264 Tuesday, September 10 at Reedsburg Country Club. The win improved their record in conference duals to 1-2 on the season.
Kaitlyn Brunken and Anna Krieski tied for the low round of the day by carding scores of 44 in nine holes. Grace Benish followed with a 47 and Ashleigh Johnson had a 49 to round out the best four scores for the Beavers.
For Beaver Dam, Maty Wilke led the way with a 57, Peyton Wietzke finished with a 65, Ellen Poels carded a 66 and Paige Yagodinski wound up with a 76.
A pair of dual meets await for the Beavers over the next week. First, they hit the road to take on Mount Horeb at Norsk Golf Club Thursday, September 12 starting at 3 p.m. The then welcome in Baraboo for a home meet at Reedsburg Country Club Tuesday, September 17 starting at 3:30 p.m.
REEDSBURG 184, BEAVER DAM 264
Reedsburg: Brunken 44, An. Krieski 44, Benish 47, Johnson 49. Beaver Dam: Wilke 57, Wietzke 65, Poels 66, Yagodinski 76. At Reedsburg CC, par 36.
Portage edges out Reedsburg by one stroke
A solid showing by Portage’s No. 5 golfer allowed the Warriors to escape with a one-stroke victory over Reedsburg.
Portage posted a team score of 184, barely edging out Reedsburg’s 185 in a Badger North Conference dual meet between the two schools Saturday, September 7 at Portage Country Club.
Official team scores are made up of the best four scores out of the five golfers for each team.
Portage’s Sophie Denure led everyone by firing a 36 on the par-35 nine. Ella Denure shot a 46, Katelyn Williams finished with a 50, Hanna Garetson carded a 52 and Elizabeth Fick followed with a 53 as well for the Warriors.
For Reedsburg, Anna Krieski led the way with a 42, Grace Benish fired a 46, Ashley Krieski carded a 48, Kaitlyn Brunken had a 49 and Ashleigh Johnson wrapped things up with a 50.
With only the No. 5 golfers left on the course, Reedsburg held a two-stroke lead over Portage. But Katelyn Williams came to the rescue for the Warriors with a career-best 50. This allowed Portage to drop Elizabeth Fick’s 53 from the team’s official tally and handed them the dramatic one-shot victory.
PORTAGE 184, REEDSBURG 185
Portage: Sophie Denure 36, Ella Denure 46, Katelyn Williams 50, Hanna Garetson 52, Elizabeth Fick 53. Reedsburg: Anna Krieski 42, Grace Benish 46, Ashley Krieski 48, Kaitlyn Brunken 49, Ashleigh Johnson 50. At Portage CC, par 35.
Reedsburg falls to Waunakee in first conference dual
You have free articles remaining.
Reedsburg kicked off its 2019 conference schedule with a dual meet loss to the Waunakee Warriors.
The Warriors topped the Beavers by a final tally of 182 to 192 to open the Badger North Conference season Thursday, September 5 at the Meadows of Six-Mile Creek in Waunakee.
For Waunakee, Sydney Grimm and Carson Genda tied with team-best scores of 44. Aly Kinzel shot a 46 and Brooke Ehle followed with a 48 as well for the Warriors. Reedsburg’s Anna Krieski carded a 41, the best score of the day for any player on either team.
Elsewhere for the Beavers, Ashley Krieski finished with a 48, Ashleigh Johnson followed right behind at 49 and Kaitlyn Brunken rounded things out with a 54.
WAUNAKEE 182, REEDSBURG 192
Waunakee: Grimm 44, Genda 44, Kinzel 46, Ehle 48. Reedsburg: An. Krieski 41, As. Krieski 48, Johnson 49, Brunken 54. At Meadows of Six-Mile Creek, Waunakee, par 36.
Reedsburg places third at Portage Invitational
In its final invitational event before the start of conference season, Reedsburg posted a strong team showing.
The Beavers finished with a team score of 364 to place third overall at the 2019 Portage Warrior Invitational Wednesday, August 28 at Portage Country Club.
Anna Krieski, in particular, shined for Reedsburg at the event, tying for second overall among individuals with a score of 80. Additionally for the Beavers, Grace Benish carded a 90, Ashleigh Johnson posted a 97, Ashley Krieski finished at 100 and Kaitlyn Brunken shot a 107.
Among individuals, Stoughton’s Myranda Kotlowski took home top honors with a 72. Anna Krieski, Oregon’s Alyssa Schmidt and Stoughton’s Caylie Kotlowski finished in a three-way tie for second at 80. Waunakee’s Aly Kinzel followed in fifth at 84.
Madison La Follette’s Angelina Myhr came in sixth with an 85, Portage’s Sophie Denure followed in seventh at 86, Waunakee’s Sydney Grimm and Molly McClyman of Wisconsin Dells tied for eighth at 88 and DeForest’s Taryn Endres and Portage’s Ella Denure each carded an 89 to tie for 10th.
In team scores, Waunakee came out on top at 354. Wisconsin Dells followed in second with a 364, Reedsburg was third at 367, Stoughton came in fourth with a 376, Portage placed fifth at 385, DeForest and Sun Prairie tied for sixth at 418, Oregon was eighth with a 422, Fort Atkinson came in ninth at 423, Baraboo wound up in 10th with a 479 and Madison La Follette only fielded three golfers and was thus not eligible for an official team score.
PORTAGE INVITATIONAL
Team scores: Waunakee 354, Wisconsin Dells 364, Reedsburg 367, Stoughton 376, Portage 385, DeForest 418, Sun Prairie 418, Oregon 422, Fort Atkinson 425, Baraboo 479, Madison La Follette inc.
Top 10 individuals — M. Kotlowski, St, 72; C. Kotlowski, St, 80; An. Krieski, R, 80; Schmidt, Or, 80; Kinzel, Wau, 84; Myhr, ML, 85; S. Denure, P, 86; Grimm, Wau, 88; McClyman, WD, 88; E. Denure, P, 89; Endres, D, 89.
Reedsburg: An. Krieski 80, Benish 90, Johnson 97, As. Krieski 100. At Portage CC, par 70.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)