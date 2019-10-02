At the two-day Badger Conference tournament in Madison, no Reedsburg players survived past Friday.
The Beavers came up empty in each of their first-round matches at the Badgers Conference tournament Friday, September 27 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison. First-round and quarterfinal matches were held Friday with semifinal and championship matches taking place Saturday.
Each of Reedsburg’s singles players and doubles teams at the meet were bounced in their respective first-round matches.
In No. 1 singles, Oregon’s Jordana Burkeland defeated Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Sauk Prairie’s Gaia Citro scored a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Reedsburg’s Alicen Henke. Sauk Prairie’s Jordan O’Connor dispatched of Reedsburg’s Gabby Weis in a 6-2, 6-1 victory in No. 3 singles. Oregon’s Joanie Sommers topped Reedsburg’s Emily Wood 6-0, 6-3 in No. 4 doubles action.
At No. 1 doubles, Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud bested Reedsburg’s Danielle Peyer and Brooke Benseman 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Madison Edgewood’s Tracy Wallhaus and Aliyah O’Gara took care of Reedsburg’s Carly Phalen and Vickrey Cummings. Watertown’s Jillian Hesse and Briaunna Konz swept past Reedsburg’s Shelby Henke and Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch in No. 3 doubles.
As a result of the first-round losses, the Beavers did not gain any further points to go toward the final conference standings. Reedsburg finished with a 1-5 dual meet record against Badger North competition, with the one win coming against Portage. Both Reedsburg and Portage finished tied for sixth in the final Badger North standings with 1.5 points.
Beaver Dam finished just behind Monona Grove in the Badgers Conference tournament standings and secured their Badger North conference title. In addition to their second-place showing at the conference tournament, the Golden Beavers went a perfect 6-0 in their conference dual meets.
Monona Grove finished in first in the conference tournament standings t0 wind up tied with Madison Edgewood atop the final Badger South standings. However, since Madison Edgewood won its dual meet against Monona Grove, Edgewood nabbed the Badger South crown.
Reedsburg’s focus now turns to subsectionals. The Beavers will compete in the Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectional alongside Baraboo, Holmen, La Crosse Central, La Crosse Logan, Onalaska, Portage, Sparta and Tomah. The subsectional is set for Monday, October 7 starting at 9 a.m. at La Crosse Central High School and La Crosse Logan High School.
