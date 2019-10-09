With subsectionals having come and gone, there are still two Reedsburg players left standing.
The Reedsburg duo of junior Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer kept their season alive with a strong showing at the Division 1 La Crosse Central subsectionals Monday, October 7 in La Crosse. Matches for the subsectional took place at both La Crosse Central High School and La Crosse Logan High School.
Benseman and Peyer received a first-round bye, meaning they needed to win just one match to secure their spot at sectionals. In the second round, they met La Crosse Central sophomores Maggie and Sophie Hannum, who also received a first-round bye.
In a tightly contested two sets, Benseman and Peyer outlasted the Hannum sisters 7-5, 6-3 to keep their season alive.
Their performance was the highlight of the day for the Beavers, who didn’t send any other players to sectionals.
You have free articles remaining.
At No. 1 singles, Baraboo senior Rachel Walter bested Reedsburg senior Hayden Stovey 6-4, 6-1 in their first-round match. In a No. 2 singles first-round match, Sparta sophomore Olivia Blazek swept Reedsburg senior Alicen Henke 6-1, 6-2.
Reedsburg sophomore Gabby Weis was triumphant in her first-round match at No. 3 singles, beating Holmen junior Samantha Marr 6-1, 6-2. In the second round, Onalaska sophomore Michelle Yoo topped Weis 6-1, 6-3 to eliminate her from competition. In a No. 4 singles first-round match, Baraboo senior Jillian Shanks defeated Reedsburg sophomore Emily Wood 6-3, 6-3.
In the first round at No. 2 doubles, Reedsburg junior Carly Phalen and senior Kassidy Wood breezed past Portage sophomores Allison Kallungi and Molly Voigt 6-1, 6-2. In the second round, Onalaska juniors Sarah Hitchler and Grace Hoskin beat Phalen and Wood 6-3, 6-2.
In the first round at No. 3 doubles, Reedsburg seniors Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch and Shelby Henke moved past Portage sophomore Ruby Atkinson and freshman Sydney Gulrud 6-3, 6-2. In a second-round match, La Crosse Central sophomore Ella Lysne and freshman Sienna Torgerud overpowered Kurtenbach-Winch and Henke 6-0, 6-1 to end the latter pair’s high school careers.
For Benseman and Peyer, it means moving on to the Division Waunakee sectionals. They are slated to face Madison West senior Camille Vadas and junior Sophia Knigge in the quarterfinals. The Waunakee sectional is scheduled for Thursday, October 10 starting at 9 a.m. at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)