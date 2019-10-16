Reedsburg juniors Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer had no answer for Madison West senior Camille Vadas and junior Sophia Knigge at the Waunakee sectional. They certainly weren’t the only ones with that problem.
Vadas and Knigge blanked Benseman and Peyer 6-0, 6-0 in a quarterfinal match at No. 1 doubles at the Division 1 Waunakee sectional Thursday, October 10 at the Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Benseman and Peyer had gotten to sectionals by winning a match at the La Crosse Central subsectionals earlier in the week. After receiving a first-round bye at subsectionals, the Reedsburg duo defeated La Crosse Central sophomores Maggie and Sophie Hannum 7-5, 6-3 in a tight two sets to keep their season alive and move on to sectionals.
However, they proved to be no match for Vadas and Knigge, failing to win a single game in two sets to close out their 2019 season.
If it’s any consolation for Benseman and Peyer, they were far from the only team to struggle to find answers against the Madison West duo.
Vadas and Knigge went on to best Middleton senior Jessica Pientka and Noor Rajpal 6-4, 6-3 in the semifinals and then swept Waunakee senior Trista Ripp and junior Sara Sowinski 6-2, 6-1 in the sectional championship match to secure their spot at the state tournament.
