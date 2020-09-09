PREP GIRLS TENNIS: Reedsburg tops Sparta to improve to 2-1

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg prep girls tennis team pulled above .500 after beating Sparta last week.

The Beavers went on the road Sept. 3 to claim a 5-2 dual-meet win over Sparta and improve to 2-1 on the season.

Reedsburg won three of the four singles matches in straight sets, with Gabby Weis topping Olivia Blazek at No. 2 singles, Katelyn Wilhelm beating Isabella Roth at No. 3 singles, and Emma Rockweiler beating Nadia Tovar at No. 4 singles.

At No. 1 singles, Reedsburg's Daniel Peyer fell to Savannah Holcomb.

Reedsburg also had the doubles advantage, winning two of the three matches, including a No. 1 doubles match that went the distance. Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood eventually pulled it out, notching a come-from-behind 6-7 (8), 6-2, 6-4 win over Ellie Steinhoff and Serena Green.

Vickrey Cummings and Hailey Campbell added a 6-3, 6-1 win over Claire Pribbernow and Jill Roou at No. 3 doubles.

A hard-fought No. 2 doubles match ended with Sparta's Claudia Miller and Maelyn Pitserberger recording a 4-6, 7-6 (0), 6-1 win over Ashley Crary and Hallie Hahn.

Reedsburg had started the year by claiming a 6-1 win over Baraboo on Aug. 25 and suffering a 5-2 loss to Beaver Dam on Aug. 27.

Tuesday's home dual against Portage was postponed until Friday due to weather. The Beavers are also scheduled for three duals next week — hosting Fort Atkinson on Monday, visiting Sauk Prairie on Tuesday and hosting DeForest on Thursday.

