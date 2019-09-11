It’s been a bit of a struggle for Reedsburg lately with its conference slate of dual meets now fully underway.
The Beavers are off to a 0-3 start in duals against Badger North Conference competition, racking up losses to Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Waunakee. However, it hasn’t been all bad for the team. Sandwiched between non-conference dual meet losses to Monroe and Lodi, Reedsburg scored a pair of victories over Sparta and Mauston at a home triangular.
The triangular was originally slated to be held Monday, August 26, but was pushed back two days due to rain.
In the coming week, the Beavers will play two more conference duals. They host Portage Thursday, September 12 and hit the road to face Sauk Prairie Tuesday, September 17. Both meets will begin at 4:15 p.m.
Waunakee 7, Reedsburg 0Reedsburg couldn’t get much of anything going against the Warriors in a 7-0 loss that dropped the Beavers to 0-3 in conference meets Tuesday, September 10 in Waunakee.
In No. 1 singles, Jena Opsahl defeated Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-3. In No. 2 singles action, Gretchen Lee topped Alicen Henke 6-0, 6-2. In No. 3 singles, Alexis Loomans swept Shelby Henke 6-1, 6-0. Davina Gerber bested Gabby Weis 6-0, 6-3 in No. 4 singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Trista Ripp and Sara Sowinski dispatched of Danielle Peyer and Brooke Benseman 6-0, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Julia Zabel and Eliza Endres beat Vickrey Cummings and Carly Phalen 6-2, 6-0. Danielle Rogers and Jadyn Statz bested Emily Wood and Sophie Tourdot 6-0, 6-2 in No. 3 doubles.
Beaver Dam 6, Reedsburg 1After falling to Baraboo in its conference opener, Reedsburg was next bested by the Golden Beavers 6-1 in a Badger North Conference dual meet Thursday, September 5 in Beaver Dam.
The Golden Beavers swept all four of the singles matches. In No. 1 singles, Morgan Nelson defeated Hayden Stovey 6-2, 6-0. In No. 2 singles, Lindsay Propst swept Alicen Henke 6-0, 6-2. In No. 3 singles, Riley Smith beat Shelby Henke 6-2, 6-0. Grayce Klawitter topped Gabby Weis 6-0, 6-2 in No. 4 singles.
Beaver Dam also notched a pair of victories in doubles competition. In No. 1 doubles, Abby Kiesow and Hannah Budde dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 win over Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer. In No. 2 doubles, Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon topped Carly Phalen and Vickrey Cummings 6-1, 6-0.
Reedsburg’s sole victory of the meet came at No. 3 doubles, where Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood defeated Emily Gabel and Brooklyn Torres 6-3, 0-6, 6-1.
Lodi 6, Reedsburg 1In a non-conference dual meet featuring several tight matches, the Blue Devils came out on top 6-1 Thursday, August 29 in Reedsburg.
Lodi swept all four singles matches, though two of them went to a third-set tiebreak. In No. 1 singles, Dorothy Deans defeated Hayden Stovey 2-6, 6-1, 10-8. In No. 2 singles, Mya Bowman breezed past Alicen Henke 6-1, 6-0. Taylor Paar eked out a 6-4, 6-7 (8), 10-8 win over Shelby Henke at No. 3 singles. Rachel Winters topped Kaelyn Kurtenbach-Winch 6-4, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
The Blue Devils also won two out of the three doubles matches. At No. 1 doubles, Leah Beyer and Adriana Lee beat Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer 6-4, 6-1. Lexy Karls and Rylee Schneider bested Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood 6-3, 7-5 in No. 3 doubles.
The Beavers tallied their lone win at No. 2 doubles, where Carly Phalen and Gabby Weis outlasted Olivia Lange and Krista Mayberry 6-4, 5-7, 10-8.
Reedsburg 5, Sparta 2In their second dual at their home triangular, the Beavers bested the Spartans 5-2 Wednesday, August 28 in Reedsburg.
The Beavers tallied a trio of victories in singles competition. Alicen Henke swept Arely Sanchez 6-2, 6-1 in No. 2 singles. Shelby Henke defeated Alana Clark 6-0, 6-1 in No. 3 singles. Gabby Weis cruised past Claire Pribbernow 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles.
Reedsburg also won two of the doubles matches. In No. 1 doubles, Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer defeated Serena Green and Ellie Steinhoff 6-3, 6-1. Anna Pillow and Katelyn Wilhelm topped Abby Schaitel and Isabella Roth 6-2, 6-1 in No. 3 singles.
Sparta picked up one singles victory and one doubles win.
At No. 1 singles, Savannah Holcomb defeated Hayden Stovey 6-1, 6-0. In No. 2 doubles, Maelyn Pitsenbarger and Claudia Muller rallied back to beat Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood 3-6, 6-4, 10-5.
Reedsburg 5, Mauston 2The Beavers found their groove at a home triangular, first beating Mauston 5-2 Wednesday, August 28 in Reedsburg.
Both of Mauston’s wins came in singles. Ana Turner defeated Hayden Stovey 6-1, 6-1 in No. 1 singles and Baylee Babcock posted an identical 6-1, 6-1 win over Alicen Henke at No. 2 singles.
Reedsburg’s Shelby Henke beat Emma Eilers 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3 singles and Gabby Weis breezed past Mauston’s Allison Bilski 6-0, 6-0 in No. 4 singles. The Beavers swept the three doubles matches without dropping a set.
In a very tight No. 1 doubles match, Brooke Benseman and Danielle Peyer edged Emily Patton and Allison Lavold 7-6 (3), 6-4. Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood defeated Annah Lund and Akasha Hill 6-1, 6-0 in No. 2 doubles. Katelyn Wilhelm and Anna Pillow rounded things out at No. 3 doubles with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Camille Galloway and Charis Jacob.
Monroe 6, Reedsburg 1In non-conference action, the Cheesemakers bettered the Beavers 6-1 in their Badger Challenge dual meet Tuesday, August 27 in Monroe.
In No. 1 singles, Monroe’s Emma Towne swept Hayden Stovey 6-0, 6-0. It was a similar result in No. 2 singles, where Bekah Rath beat Reedsburg’s Alicen Henke 6-0, 6-0. Monroe’s Grace Mathiason won a highly competitive No. 3 singles match over Shelby Henke, 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
In No. 1 doubles action, Monroe’s Jensen Christensen and Grace Tostrud defeated Gabby Weis and Danielle Peyer 6-0, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Kerstin Miller and Kylie Miller beat Reedsburg’s Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood 6-2, 6-2. Monroe’s Ava Petitjean and Sadie Conway bested Katelyn Wilhelm and Anna Pillow 6-1, 6-2.
The Beavers’ lone win of the day came at No. 4 singles, where Brooke Benseman scored a 6-2, 6-4 win over Kelli Polnow.
