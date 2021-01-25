 Skip to main content
PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg falls in home dual with Mount Horeb
PREP GYMNASTICS: Reedsburg falls in home dual with Mount Horeb

Brenna Lutter

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter competes in the floor exercise at the Feb. 27, 2020 WIAA Division 2 sectional meet at Mount Horeb High School.

 DAN LARSON/CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS

The Reedsburg prep gymnastics team suffered a 143.8-129.4 loss to powerhouse Mount Horeb in Monday's dual at Reedsburg Area High School.

Mount Horeb won every individual event, with Grace O'Neil claiming the uneven bars (9.0) and floor exercise (9.7) while Sydney Stoenner won the vault (9.35) and balance beam (9.45). O'Neil won the all-around title with 37.125 points.

Reedsburg's Brenna Lutter (33.2) and Emily Craker (33.1) took sixth and seventh, respectively, in the all-around.

The Beavers' top individual finish came from Sarah Schiller, who scored 8.4 points to place fourth on the uneven bars.

Reedsburg will visit rival Baraboo on Friday.

