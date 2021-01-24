PREP HOCKEY ROUNDUP: Reedsburg co-op's Brandt buries 4 goals in home win over La Crescent-Hokah

Caden Brandt scored four goals and the Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston prep boys hockey team ended its three-game losing streak in emphatic fashion.

The Cheavers (10-6) notched their fifth shutout of the season in an 8-0 win over visiting La Crescent-Hokah (Minn.) on Saturday at Lake Delton Ice Arena.

Brandt came out attacking, taking an assist from Grant Marsich and scoring to give RWD a 1-0 lead 3 minutes, 34 seconds into the game. Brandt added another at the 9:42 mark, while Clayton Pfaff and Logan DeMars assisted Brady Baldwin at 13:19 to give the Cheavers a 3-0 lead going into the first intermission.

They kept coming, with Marsich scoring just 35 seconds into the second period. DeMars added a goal of his own, while Brandt found the back of the net twice in the second to give the Cheavers a commanding 7-0 advantage.

Trevor Slaght capped the scoring with 6:27 remaining in the third, taking assists from Baldwin and DeMars to score the eighth goal of the night. The Cheavers have hit eight twice this season, also doing so in a 9-0 win at Viroqua on Dec. 19.

RWD also recorded its first shutout since Dec. 27, with Cooper Oakes making 16 saves in Saturday's win. Riann Haffner saved 27 of La Crescent-Hokah's 35 saves.