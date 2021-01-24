PREP HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie co-op boys lead local teams in WIAA seeding

The Sauk Prairie co-op boys hockey team earned a first-round bye in the upcoming WIAA Division 1 tournament.

The one-loss Eagles (10-1) earned a No. 3 seed after a dominant regular season that has seen them outscore opponents by 4.0 goals per game. The Sauk Prairie co-op, which also includes players from Mount Horeb, River Valley and Wisconsin Heights, will have a bye before facing the winner of No. 6 Reedsburg/Mauston/Wisconsin Dells (10-6) and No. 11 Middleton (0-3-1) in a regional final on Feb. 4 or Feb. 5.

Reedsburg/Wisconsin Dells/Mauston and Sauk Prairie have met once this season, with the Eagles claiming a 7-1 home win on Jan. 12. To earn a rematch, the Cheavers will have to beat Middleton in a Feb. 2 regional semifinal.

Baraboo/Portage will also open postseason play Feb. 2. The Thunderbirds (7-10) are seeded eighth in Division 1 and will host No. 9 Sun Prairie (0-1) at Pierce Park.

The winner will advance to take on top-seeded Madison Edgewood (9-5) in the regional finals.

On the girls' side, the Baraboo co-op (2-9) is seeded sixth and will visit No. 3 Onalaska co-op (2-3) for a regional final on Feb. 4 at the Omni Center in Onalaska. The winner will take on No. 2 Marshfield co-op in a Feb. 9 sectional semifinal.

The Baraboo and Onalaska co-ops should be familiar with one another, as they're also scheduled to play Monday at Pierce Park in Baraboo.