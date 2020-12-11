PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo, Reedsburg boys basketball teams tipped at home

The Baraboo boys basketball team had season highs in points scored and allowed Friday night.
The high-scoring style of play resulted in an 82-61 home loss to Madison Edgewood.
Baraboo (0-4), which entered the day allowing 76.3 points per game, went into halftime with a 38-25 deficit before the Crusaders pulled away over the final 18 minutes.
While Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish has said the T-Birds won’t be able to win high-scoring games this season, there were some encouraging signs on the offensive end Monday. They had averaged just 36.3 points per game through their first three games, with their previous season-high point total coming in a 75-43 home loss to Marshall on Dec. 5.
Madison Edgewood, which had suffered a 37-36 loss at Sauk Prairie on Thursday, improved to 2-1 on the season.
The T-Birds will look to get on track when they visit Richland Center on Tuesday.
Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg 55
Reedsburg senior Zach Bestor scored 20 points, but the Beavers suffered a 68-55 home loss to unbeaten Beaver Dam.
The visiting Golden Beavers (4-0) made 11 3-pointers and had three players in double figures, with Nate Abel scoring 21, Brady Helbing adding 18 and Tyler Bunkoske chipping in 15.
Bestor carried Reedsburg (1-3) offensively, while Jack Campbell added nine points.
WRESTLING Sauk Prairie 47, Watertown 28
The Sauk Prairie wrestling team opened the season with a 47-28 dual-meet win at Watertown.
The Eagles had four pins in the win, starting with Carson Saladis’ 57-second pin of Mason Fritsche at 145 pounds.
Jace Elsing followed with a 1:43 pin of Oliver Geraths at 182 pounds, while Blake Bermudez (195) pinned Tyler Haberstetzer in 0:32, and Nolan Vils (220) pinned Obyron Lee in 5:52. Sauk Prairie was also the beneficiary of three forfeits.
The Eagles will open their home schedule on Dec. 19 against Fort Atkinson.
138: Wichman, W, mdec. Uselman, 10-0. 145: Saladis, SP, pinned Fritsche, 0:57. 152: Elizondo, SP, tfall Zingler, W, 5:18. 182: Elsing, SP, pinned Geraths, 1:43. 195: Bermudez, SP, pinned Haberstetzer, 0:32. 220: Vils, SP, pinned Lee, 5:52. 126: Wilkowski, W, pinned Minnete, 0:41. 113, 132, 160: SP won forfeit. 106, 120, 285: W won forfeits. 170: Double forfeit. At Watertown HS.
