PREP ROUNDUP: Baraboo, Reedsburg boys basketball teams tipped at home

The Baraboo boys basketball team had season highs in points scored and allowed Friday night.

The high-scoring style of play resulted in an 82-61 home loss to Madison Edgewood.

Baraboo (0-4), which entered the day allowing 76.3 points per game, went into halftime with a 38-25 deficit before the Crusaders pulled away over the final 18 minutes.

While Baraboo head coach Tyler Fish has said the T-Birds won’t be able to win high-scoring games this season, there were some encouraging signs on the offensive end Monday. They had averaged just 36.3 points per game through their first three games, with their previous season-high point total coming in a 75-43 home loss to Marshall on Dec. 5.

Madison Edgewood, which had suffered a 37-36 loss at Sauk Prairie on Thursday, improved to 2-1 on the season.

The T-Birds will look to get on track when they visit Richland Center on Tuesday.

Beaver Dam 68, Reedsburg 55

Reedsburg senior Zach Bestor scored 20 points, but the Beavers suffered a 68-55 home loss to unbeaten Beaver Dam.