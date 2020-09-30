PREP ROUNDUP: Doubles sweep leads Sauk Prairie tennis over Lodi

The Sauk Prairie High School girls tennis team claimed a 5-2 home win over Lodi on Tuesday.
"Great finish to the regular season," Sauk Prairie coach Heather Slosarek said after her team won on Senior Night.
The Eagles' advantage came from a trio of three-set matches.
Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz battled back at No. 1 doubles, dropping the first set before claiming a 2-6, 6-3, 10-6 win over Lodi's Olivia Lange and Krista Mayberry. Olivia Joyce did the same at No. 3 singles, clawing back to notch a 5-7, 6-2, 10-4 win over Taylor Paar.
"Strong showing by No. 3 singles, Olivia Joyce, and No. 1 doubles, Hannah Helt and Camdyn Kastelitz, from battling back from a first-set loss to win the second-set and third-set super-tiebreakers," Slosarek said. "They all made strong adjustments after the first-set loss to rally back some incredible points to win their matches."
Faith Holler and Ava Andres also went the distance to eke out a 6-2, 4-6, 10-6 win over Michelle McMahon and Rylee Schneider at No. 3 doubles.
Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler added a 6-2, 6-4 win over Mira Potter and Lexy Karls at No. 2 doubles.
"Naomi Breunig and Cassie Ziegler have stepped up to the challenge, maintained their focus, and resiliently fought for every win," Slosarek said. "This will be great leading into subsectionals next week."
Sauk Prairie's fifth win came from Devin O'Connor, who grabbed a 6-4, 6-3 win over Caroline Karls at No. 4 singles.
"Devin O'Connor had a confidence-boosting straight-set win," Slosarek said. "This was a nice win for her leading into tournament play."
Lodi won the top two singles flights. Dorothy Deans claimed a 6-3, 6-1 win over Taylor Haas at No. 1 singles, while Rachel Winters picked up a 6-4, 5-7, 10-7 win over Anna Ballweg at No. 2 singles.
Portage 4, Reedsburg 3
The Reedsburg girls tennis team suffered a 4-3 loss at Portage on Tuesday.
The Beavers took two of the three doubles matches, but only got one singles win from Emma Rockweiler, who picked up a 6-0, 6-4 win over Kylie Owens at No. 4 singles.
Reedsburg's Vickrey Cummings and Brooke Benseman went the distance at No. 2 doubles. The duo came from behind to claim a 6-7 (7), 6-3, 10-5 win over Allison Kallungi and Hannah Kallungi.
At No. 3 doubles, Reedsburg's Ashley Crary and Halle Hahn earned a 6-0, 6-1 win over Emily Brees and Ruby Atkinson.
Sophie Tourdot and Emily Wood put up a fight in a 7-5, 6-4 loss to Portage's Makenna Bisch and Izzy Krueger at No. 1 doubles.
Portage also picked up three singles wins, with Ane Arocena Blanco earning a 6-2, 6-2 win over Danielle Peyer at No. 1 singles, Britta McKinnon a 2-6, 6-3, 10-8 win over Gabby Weis at No. 2 singles, and Riley Wood a 6-0, 1-6, 10-8 win over Katelyn Wilhelm at No. 3 singles.
CROSS COUNTRY
Sauk Prairie outruns Portage
The Sauk Prairie boys and girls cross country teams each beat Portage on Tuesday at Wyona Park in Portage.
The Sauk Prairie girls edged out a 26-31 win, while the boys earned a 22-34 win.
The Sauk Prairie boys had the top-three finishers, led by sophomore Jack Boerger's time of 16 minutes, 57 seconds. Junior Ritchie Wolff finished second in 17:55, narrowly ahead of junior Dalton Zirbel (17:58).
Sauk Prairie freshman Catherine Gregg won the girls race in 20:48. Juniors Kassia Marquardt (22:10) and Meadow Liedtke (22:13) finished fourth and fifth, respectively, for the Eagles.
Sauk Prairie will travel to DeForest on Saturday for a Quadrangular featuring the Norskies, Madison Edgewood and Beaver Dam.
BOYS SOCCER
Watertown 2, Sauk Prairie 1
The Eagles gave up a last-minute goal in their first loss of the season.
Watertown's Jacob Narkis scored in the final minute to hand visiting Sauk Prairie a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.
The Eagles hadn't trailed until the final seconds. After a scoreless first half, Quinn Baier took an assist from Joe Baumgardt and scored in the 58th minute to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 advantage.
The lead didn't last long, as Narkis scored in the 59th to tie the game at 1. Narkis' second goal of the game dropped Sauk Prairie to 4-1 on the season.
Luke Baumgart made 12 saves for the Eagles, who had only given up one goal in their first four games.
