PREP ROUNDUP: Doubles sweep leads Sauk Prairie tennis over Lodi

Sauk Prairie will travel to DeForest on Saturday for a Quadrangular featuring the Norskies, Madison Edgewood and Beaver Dam.

BOYS SOCCER

Watertown 2, Sauk Prairie 1

The Eagles gave up a last-minute goal in their first loss of the season.

Watertown's Jacob Narkis scored in the final minute to hand visiting Sauk Prairie a 2-1 loss on Tuesday.

The Eagles hadn't trailed until the final seconds. After a scoreless first half, Quinn Baier took an assist from Joe Baumgardt and scored in the 58th minute to give Sauk Prairie a 1-0 advantage.

The lead didn't last long, as Narkis scored in the 59th to tie the game at 1. Narkis' second goal of the game dropped Sauk Prairie to 4-1 on the season.

Luke Baumgart made 12 saves for the Eagles, who had only given up one goal in their first four games.