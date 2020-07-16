PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Hasler thankful for memorable run with Reedsburg

Phil Hasler went into every track and field season with three goals: make it fun, be competitive and build better athletes.
The former Reedsburg Area High School boys track coach, who announced Monday he was stepping down, spent the last 16 years honing the best ways to reach those goals as the prep sports landscape changed.
“Track and field has changed a lot,” Hasler said Thursday. “Coaching strategies and techniques were certainly simpler in 2005. With new, intensified emphasis on strength training, speed development and multi-functional fitness, track and field coaches have become more fitness trainers and have lost some of what and an old Sauk Prairie track and field coach termed ‘the art of coaching.’ This has certainly intensified the time demands on coaches and, personally, in the COVID/post-COVID-19 era, I simply have to spend more time in my clinic, which means less (time) around athletic fields.”
Hasler’s primary job is at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Reedsburg, where he specializes in Optometry. Stepping away from his coaching duties will also leave him with more time to spend with his family, including grandchildren Jacqueline and Henry, as well as to visit his Minnesota lake home and spent more time pursuing fishing, skiing, boating, traveling, golfing and music.
Hasler has been involved in local Reedsburg sports since 1990, starting at the youth level before becoming a high school pole vault coach in the early 2000s. He took over as the head varsity boys track and field coach in 2000, and in 2011 added an assistant football role under Brian Pottinger. The two roles overlapped, with the track and football teams frequently feeding each other athletes.
“Found a lot of my good athletes on the football field and transitioned them to track and field,” Hasler said, noting he was going to stop coaching football after 2018 but Pottinger asked him to stick around for his final year as head coach. “Most will tell you look for a school with a strong track and field program and you will find a strong football program. One builds off of the other.”
Hasler began considering stepping away from coaching a couple years ago. The strangeness of the COVID-19 pandemic led him to feel now was the right time.
“The RAHS Class of 2020 was very deep and strong athletically and I decided I would go out with them,” Hasler said, referring to the 2020 WIAA track season being canceled by COVID-19. “Unfortunately, the events of this spring did not allow us to finish what we started. I feel strongly that we would have won the 2020 Badger North Conference championship — or at least have made a great run at it. I will always wonder what Ethan Lee, Casey Campbell, Riley Gunder, Chase Cherney, Austin Peters and Jonathan Schmitt might have accomplished.”
The Beavers’ boys program accomplished plenty over the past 16 years, including going 1,794-804 in full-team meets, breaking nine of the 18 school records and winning the 2009 Badger North title. They were consistently among the conference favorites, also taking second twice and third three times over the past 10 years.
The Beavers sent athletes to the WIAA state track and field championships 12 straight years, which Hasler called “a very difficult achievement” because Reedsburg participates in the same regional as La Crosse schools and the same sectional as Madison schools. The 21 state qualifiers resulted in three Division 1 podium finishes, with Luke Rapisarda taking sixth in the 400-meter dash in 2018, and Jacob Dregney and Nick Crary taking sixth in the 110 high hurdles and triple jump, respectively, in 2019.
More of Hasler’s highlights include his son Nick breaking a 44-year-old school record in the 110 high hurdles on the way to winning 2015 Badger North and sectional titles and qualifying for state; Brandon Harms breaking Reedsburg’s 800 record to take eighth in the state in 2006; Rapisarda winning the 400 meters at the 2018 state indoor championship, winning three Badger North 400 titles and competing at four state meets; Ethan Lee winning the 2019 state indoor title in the long jump; and the team breaking a 53-year drought by winning back-to-back Baraboo Relays in 2018 and 2019.
Hasler also appreciated the people he got to work with over the years, including assistant coaches like Heather Cherney, Bryon Williams, Katie Mathews and Brett Hinkhouse. The Class of 2020 will stand out when he thinks back, as well as the 2009 group of Tyler Mazur, Matt Hartje, Matt Pingel, Nick Kokenzie and Tyler Archambo, and the 2015 core of Nick Hasler, Austin Schyvinck, Dustin Tourdot, Garret Goodwick, Dylan Peterson, Jacob Erbs and Zeffery Smith.
“Thanks to the athletes, coaches, my family and the community of Reedsburg for making the experiences memorable,” he tweeted when announcing he was stepping away. “While I won’t be at the finish line, I’ll never be far away.”
