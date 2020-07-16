PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Hasler thankful for memorable run with Reedsburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Phil Hasler went into every track and field season with three goals: make it fun, be competitive and build better athletes.

The former Reedsburg Area High School boys track coach, who announced Monday he was stepping down, spent the last 16 years honing the best ways to reach those goals as the prep sports landscape changed.

“Track and field has changed a lot,” Hasler said Thursday. “Coaching strategies and techniques were certainly simpler in 2005. With new, intensified emphasis on strength training, speed development and multi-functional fitness, track and field coaches have become more fitness trainers and have lost some of what and an old Sauk Prairie track and field coach termed ‘the art of coaching.’ This has certainly intensified the time demands on coaches and, personally, in the COVID/post-COVID-19 era, I simply have to spend more time in my clinic, which means less (time) around athletic fields.”

Hasler’s primary job is at SSM Health Dean Medical Group in Reedsburg, where he specializes in Optometry. Stepping away from his coaching duties will also leave him with more time to spend with his family, including grandchildren Jacqueline and Henry, as well as to visit his Minnesota lake home and spent more time pursuing fishing, skiing, boating, traveling, golfing and music.