WAUNAKEE — After a one-year reprieve, the Reedsburg volleyball team looked to capture another regional title last Saturday.
The upset-minded Beavers were able to take a game from top-seeded Waunakee but ultimately suffered a 25-14, 22-25, 25-13, 25-7 loss to the Warriors in a WIAA Division 1 regional final game at Waunakee High School.
“The score is not indicative of the effort the girls put out on the court,” Reedsburg coach Sheila Green said. “We just gave up too many point runs throughout the match and against a team like Waunakee, that can't happen.”
Reedsburg (24-10) was swept by the Warriors in the teams’ first meeting this season but the Beavers avoided that with a thrilling 25-22 win in the second set. The two teams traded punches throughout, tying 10 times throughout the set, finally at 19 before the Beavers gave themselves some breathing room.
Reedsburg rattled off four straight points for a 23-19 lead, and after the Warriors pulled within two at 23-21, the teams traded points before the Beavers finally finished things off.
“They played a solid second set, really getting after the ball with some good offensive combinations, and strong defensive play,” Green said.
The Beavers built off their strong close to the second set in the third as the teams tied at 4 early on.
The Warriors began to pull away however, using a 7-0 run to seize an 11-4 lead. The Beavers continued to fight back, pulling within 15-11, but again Waunakee (39-7) responded, scoring six straight points to extend the lead to double-digits at 21-11 before putting away the Beavers, 25-13.
Needing a win to stay alive, the Beavers faded quickly in the fourth set as Waunakee raced out to a convincing 18-2 lead. Despite Reedsburg’s efforts, it wasn’t enough as the Warriors finished the match off by taking the set 25-7.
“Waunakee is a strong team. They cover the court well, put up some big blocks, and were able to get into their offense more consistently,” Green said. “The third and fourth sets saw Waunakee step up their level of play.”
After getting swept in the regular season, the Beavers again got off to a difficult start against the Warriors. Waunakee darted out to an early 12-1 run, thanks in part the Warriors’ strong serve and Beavers’ own miscues. Reedsburg ultimately found its footing but ultimately dropped the opening set 25-14.
Leading the way for the Beavers was Macie Wieman as the sophomore outside hitter tallied a match-high 16 kills and 19 digs. Senior Rachel Schmitt dished out 28 assists and senior Ciara Grundahl had 36 digs, while Schmitt, senior Kaitlyn Zunker and sophomore McKenzie Bestor each had a block.
“Overall we had a great season,” Green said. “The girls represented themselves, their school, and community well throughout this volleyball season.”
WAUNAKEE 3, REEDSBURG 1
Reedsburg;14;25;13;7
Waunakee;25;22;25;25
REEDSBURG (leaders): Kills — Wieman 16. Assists — Schmitt 18. Blocks — Schmitt, Zunker, Bestor 1. Digs — Grundahl 36.
WAUNAKEE: Kills — Malik 15. Assists — Miller 24. Blocks — Larsen 5.5. Aces — Meinholz 4. Digs — Krysinski 22
