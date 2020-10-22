PREP VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg rides defense, energy to sweep over Tomah in regional semifinal

“It really takes every one of us going 100% and we really tried to do that tonight,” senior Delaney Horkan added.

Not to be outdone, the Beavers’ attack helped tilt the court as well, as they didn’t allow Tomah (6-8) to string more than three points together all night long. Meanwhile, Reedsburg used momentum-shifting runs in all three sets to take the howl out of the T-Wolves.

The two teams battled early on in the opening set as Reedsburg started on a 8-3 run. A short 5-2 spurt by Tomah, including two kills by senior Dannika Koput, cut the deficit within 10-8. The Beavers bit back with a 7-2 run to build a 17-10 lead, including three Horkan kills, and never looked back en route to the 25-17 win.

The second set was a near carbon copy of the first as the Beavers again built a comfortable 10-4 lead before Tomah pulled within 11-8. The T-Wolves kept hanging around, ultimately inching within 15-13 but that was as close as they got.

Reedsburg responded with a set-closing 10-2 run, including back-to-back Wieman kills to finish things off. The Beavers had multiple long rallies in both sets, including a point off two acrobatic saves in the second, which helped to build up the energy while remaining collected.