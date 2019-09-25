Coming off a gold medal showing at the Sauk Prairie Invitational, the Beavers saw their winning streak snapped with a loss to conference foe Waunakee.
The Warriors swept Reedsburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 in a Badger North match Thursday, September 19 in Waunakee. The loss dropped the Beavers to 13-2 on the season and snapped their 10-match winning streak.
“Waunakee is a solid team at all six positions. They are a tough team to generate points runs against because of their court coverage and serve receive,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “We struggled on serve receive to put up 2-3 option passes to make it more difficult for Waunakee to defend. We were too predictable in our offense and Waunakee was there with big blocks.”
Mace Wieman led the way for Reedsburg with 10 digs, six kills, one ace and one block. Rachel Schmitt also had 14 assists for the Beavers.
