In the final match before postseason play, the Beavers looked awfully sharp on their way to a sweep.
Reedsburg comfortably won the first two sets and pulled away late in the third to defeat the Vikings 25-15, 25-20, 25-15 in a Badger Conference Challenge match Thursday, October 17 in Stoughton. Badger Challenge matches pit Badger North teams against Badger South opponents who finished in the same spot in the standings as them.
“It was great to see us start and maintain a nice level of energy throughout the match. It was fun to watch,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “We put together a number of good pass, set and attack combinations that resulted in termination of the ball.”
Quick starts were the name of the game for the Beavers in the first two sets. They stormed out to leads of 6-0 and 5-0 in the first and second sets, respectively, and never trailed. They led by as much as 11 points in the first and seven points in the second.
The third set proved to be more of a challenge for Reedsburg. The Vikings led early on before the Beavers rallied back to knot things up at 11-11. Reedsburg narrowly led 15-14 before putting together a huge 9-0 run to bring up match point. Though Stoughton saved one match point, the Beavers converted on their second match-point opportunity to close out the win.
You have free articles remaining.
For Reedsburg, Kaitlyn Zunker had 13 kills and two blocks, Macie Wieman finished with 13 digs and 10 kills, Rachel Schmitt added 28 assists and two aces, Ciara Grundahl recorded 18 digs and Delaney Horkan notched two aces.
The Beavers wrapped up their regular season with a 23-9 overall record, including a 4-3 mark in Badger North play to tie for fourth in the conference standings alongside Mount Horeb.
For its efforts, Reedsburg received a No. 8 seed and will host the ninth-seeded Tomah Timberwolves (17-16) in a WIAA Division 1 regional semifinal match Thursday, October 24 at 7 p.m. at Reedsburg Area High School. The winner moves on to face the top-seeded Waunakee Warriors Saturday, October 26 at 7 p.m. in Waunakee.
Waunakee won its second consecutive Badger North title with a perfect 7-0 mark in conference play and enters the postseason ranked 10th in Division 1 in the latest coaches’ poll with a 37-7 overall record.
The Warriors swept Reedsburg 25-13, 25-15, 25-17 in their normal regular-season meeting in September and swept the Beavers again 25-15, 25-14 at the Badger Conference Tournament earlier this month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)