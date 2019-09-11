The good times are rolling for Reedsburg volleyball, who are off to a stellar start to their 2019 campaign.
The latest stop for the Beavers was last weekend’s Richland Center Invite, held Saturday, September 7 at Richland Center High School. Reedsburg posted a 4-1 record on the day to claim the silver title.
Though it was good day overall for the Beavers, things got off to a shaky start in pool play.
Platteville took advantage of a number of Reedsburg miscues to best the Beavers in straight sets 25-18, 25-17.
“We started out a bit flat against Platteville and made a number of unforced errors that definitely affected the outcome of that match,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “I know we could have given Platteville a much better match.”
But from that point forward, Reedsburg kicked it into a higher gear.
In their next match, the Beavers topped Lodi 25-22, 25-18. They moved on to beat Hillsboro 25-19, 25-14 and then wrapped up pool play by beating Black Hawk 25-20, 25-19. Having finished second overall, Reedsburg advanced to the silver title match to take on host Richland Center.
The Hornets won a tightly-contested first set, but the Beavers bounced back to win the next two sets and the match 25-27, 25-19, 15-9.
On the day, Kaitlyn Zunker had 51 kills, eight blocks and four aces. Macie Wieman posted 49 kills and 46 digs. Rachel Schmitt racked up 110 assists, Delaney Horkan notched seven aces, Grace Harsch chipped in three blocks and Ciara Grundahl added 59 digs as well.
So far this year, Reedsburg is off to a 7-1 start, including a 2-0 mark in Badger North Conference play thanks to wins over Baraboo and Mount Horeb. The Beavers also own a non-conference win over Mauston.
Reedsburg next faces Portage on the road Thursday, September 12 at 7 p.m. and will compete at the Sauk Prairie Invite Saturday, September 14 starting at 9 a.m.
Reedsburg holds off Mount Horeb in four-set win
There were some anxious moments in the fourth set, but Reedsburg prevailed to score a huge conference victory over Mount Horeb.
The Beavers held on to beat the Vikings 25-19, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24 in a Badger North Conference match Thursday, September 5 in Reedsburg. The win moved the Beavers to 3-0 on the season overall and 2-0 in conference action.
The first set was a back-and-forth battle with Reedsburg eventually building a 21-16 lead. After a 3-0 run by Mount Horeb, the Beavers won the final four points to slam the door on the opening set. Reedsburg fell behind 4-1 early in the second set, but regrouped to win the set and take a 2-0 lead into the third.
With their backs against the wall, the Vikings struck back to win the third set and set up a thrilling fourth set.
The two teams were tied at 6-6 in that fourth set before Mount Horeb flew out on a 12-5 run to seize an 18-11 lead. The Beavers responded with a 10-3 run of their own to knot things up at 21-21 and set the stage for a dramatic finish.
The Vikings would go on to win the next three points to take a 24-21 lead and bring themselves a trio of set points that couldn’t sent the match to a decisive fifth set. Instead, Reedsburg responded by winning the next five points to close out the set and the match.
“We knew that we did not want to go to a fifth set with Mount Horeb,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “The girls really dug deep and put it all out on the court to claim the win.”
On the night for the Beavers, Mace Wieman recorded 16 digs and 14 kills, Kaitlyn Zunker tallied 17 kills and two blocks, Rachel Schmitt posted 31 assists, Delaney Horkan notched five aces, Kirsten Southworth added three aces and Ciara Grundahl wound up with 15 digs.
