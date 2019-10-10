Continuing their season-long trend of strong showings at weekend invitational events, the Beavers posted a 4-1 record at their home invite.
The Beavers won four out of their five matches on the day at the Reedsburg Invitational Saturday, October 5 in Reedsburg. They started the day with a convincing 25-8, 25-11 win over Adams-Friendship.
It was their second match of the day with Fort Atkinson that proved to be the de facto championship match for the tournament. In an incredibly tight three-set affair, Fort Atkinson outlasted the Beavers in a 25-15, 23-25, 15-13 win.
Reedsburg rebounded to sweep Oregon 25-12, 25-10, topple Sparta 25-18, 25-15 and best Seneca 25-17, 25-15 to wrap up their day at 4-1 at take second overall at the tournament. Fort Atkinson finished a perfect 5-0, Sparta was 3-2, Oregon went 2-3, Seneca finished 1-4 and Adams-Friendship wound up 0-5.
On the day, Kaitlyn Zunker had 52 kills, six aces and five blocks, Ciara Grundahl finished with 58 digs, Rachel Schmitt notched 114 assists, Macie Wieman tallied 39 digs and 35 kills, Delaney Horkan recorded nine aces and Grace Harsch had two blocks.
Next for the Beavers is a road game against DeForest Thursday, October 10 at 7 p.m., the Badger Conference Tournament Saturday in Sauk Prairie starting at 8 a.m. and then a home match against Fort Atkinson Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Beavers fall to Beaver Dam in four setsIn a highly competitive match, the Golden Beavers got the better of the Beavers Thursday, October 3 at Reedsburg Area High School.
All four sets came down to the wire, with Beaver Dam emerging victorious 25-19, 24-26, 27-25, 25-20 to pick up a huge Badger North road win.
“Coming in to this match we knew that Beaver Dam had a pretty balanced offense that they’ve used successfully in some of their recent matches and that they are scrappy in digging up hits and covering the court,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “Their scrappiness kept a number of balls playable and that was a big momentum builder for them. We put up a good fight. We had some nice rally exchanges with them and showed some scrappiness, at times, ourselves. Our execution consistency just seemed to be a little off.”
Kaitlyn Zunker and Macie Wieman each had 17 kills for the Beavers, with Wieman adding 18 digs and a block while Zunker finished with two blocks. Rachel Schmitt had 41 assists and an ace and Ciara Grundahl tallied 27 digs.
Reedsburg takes second at Portage QuadThe Beavers went 2-1 at the Portage Quad to take second overall at the event Saturday, September 28 in Portage.
Reedsburg defeated Lodi 25-23, 25-20 in a tight two sets in its opening match and capped off its day with a 25-23, 25-17 win over Portage. Sandwiched in between those two wins was a three-set loss. Madison Memorial outlasted the Beavers 25-19, 19-25, 15-7.
On the day, Macie Wieman finished with 27 kills and 23 digs, Kaitlyn Zunker tallied 25 kills, five blocks and four aces, Rachel Schmitt had 67 assists, Ciara Grundahl recorded 31 digs, Delaney Horkan notched two aces and Kirsten Southworth finished with two blocks.
Beavers sweep Sauk Prairie in tight three setsReedsburg may have won in three sets against Sauk Prairie, but it certainly wasn’t a victory that came easily.
The Beavers edged out the Eagles in three tight sets 26-24, 25-21, 25-21 in a Badger North matchup Thursday, September 26 at Reedsburg Area High School. The first set, in particular, was a dramatic one. The score was tied 12 times and Reedsburg trailed 22-24 before pulling off a 4-0 rally to close the set.
“We knew that Sauk Prairie would bring plenty of offensive pace, strong serving, and hustle to the court,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “I was pleased with how the girls stayed aggressive and focused in their efforts. If we faltered a little bit they were able to reign it back in and get back on track.”
For the Beavers, Kaitlyn Zunker finished the night with 12 kills, an ace and a block, Mace Wieman recorded 13 kills, 13 digs and an ace, Rachel Schmitt added 28 assists and Ciara Grundahl had 28 digs.
