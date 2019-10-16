In their final regular-season home game of the year, Reedsburg shined in a straight-set sweep of Fort Atkinson.
The Beavers blew past the Blackhawks 25-16, 25-20, 25-16 Tuesday, October 15 in Reedsburg. The Beavers burst out to a 10-0 lead to start the match on their way to a first-set victory. Though each set remained fairly competitive, Reedsburg remained in control throughout.
Kaitlyn Zunker finished the night with 14 kills, three blocks and three aces for the Beavers. Rachel Schmitt notched 32 assists and three aces and Macie Wieman added 16 digs, nine kills and a block as well.
Reedsburg caps off its regular season with a road game against Stoughton Thursday, October 17 at 7 p.m. For postseason play, the eighth-seeded Beavers will host No. 9 seed Tomah Thursday, October 24. The winner moves on to face top-seeded Waunakee Saturday, October 26 in Waunakee.
Beavers finish 1-3 at conference tournamentIt was an up-and-down day for the Beavers, who compiled a 1-3 record at the Badger North Conference Tournament Saturday, October 12 in Sauk Prairie.
The day started with a pair of losses in their first two matches. Mount Horeb dominated a decisive third set to beat Reedsburg 23-25, 25-14, 15-2 in the opening match. Waunakee then swept past the Beavers 25-15, 25-14.
Reedsburg secured its first win of the day by besting Portage 25-15, 25-21 in straight sets. The Beavers capped off the day with a match against Sauk Prairie. After dropping the first set, Reedsburg rallied back to force a third set. But just like the Mount Horeb match, the Beavers fell flat in the deciding set.
Sauk Prairie wound up winning the match 25-22, 18-25, 15-2.
Reedsburg’s stat leaders for the day were Macie Wieman with 31 kills, Rachel Schmitt with 62 assists and three aces, Ciara Grundahl with 71 digs and Kaitlyn Zunker with eight blocks.
DeForest tops Reedsburg in four setsDespite a first-set triumph, the Beavers were unable to pick up a road victory over DeForest. The Norskies rebounded to beat Reedsburg in four sets 17-25, 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 Thursday, October 10 in DeForest.
The Beavers stormed out of the gates on their way to leads of 6-0 and 19-11 in the first set on their way to taking a 1-0 lead in the match. But DeForest fought back and took each of the next three highly competitive sets to come away with the win against its Badger North Conference foe.
“We knew that this match would be close. There were some nice rallies throughout the match that displayed the skill levels on each team,” said Reedsburg head coach Sheila Green. “Opportunities were there for the taking, but unfortunately Reedsburg came up short in their attempts. Against a team like DeForest, point runs need to be held to a minimum and we allowed them too many.”
Stat leaders on the night for the Beavers included Macie Wieman with 15 kills, Rachel Schmitt with 32 assists, Wieman and Ciara Grundahl with 15 digs and Grace Harsch with two blocks.
