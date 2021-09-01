Reedsburg volleyball off to strong start following sweep of Mt. Horeb

Following a second regional title in the last four years and with a bevy of returnees back from last season, hopes are high for the Reedsburg prep volleyball team this fall.

The Beavers wasted little time showing they could be as good as advertised Tuesday as they rolled to a three-set sweep over Mt. Horeb in a Badger West Conference match at Mt. Horeb. Seniors Macie and Mahra Wieman had 16 and 11 kills, respectively, while McKenna Oetzman dished out 16 assists as the Beavers pillaged the Vikings in their first match in the newly configured Badger West — the Badger Conference as a whole shifted away from its traditional North/South configuration to a new East/West realignment this year.

“I was pleased with the overall play I saw on the court from our players last night. We were scrappy, played some pretty good defense, and passed the ball fairly well off of serve receive and free ball opportunities,” Reedsburg coach Sheila Green said.

“I like the way we are playing this early in the season. Obviously we have things to work on. I’d like our blocking to tighten up and be more consistent in our hitting, but overall a good start to the season.”