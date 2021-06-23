TRACK AND FIELD: Reedsburg alum's son qualifies for Tokyo Olympics

Klecker is the son of Barney Klecker, a 1969 graduate of Reedsburg Area High School and former United States ultramarathon record holder, and Janis Klecker, who ran the marathon at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics.

Joe Klecker, who grew up in Minnetonka, Minn. and attended the University of Colorado, earned his first Olympic berth thanks to a third-place finish in the 10,000 meters on June 18 at the United States Olympic Trials in Eugene, Ore. Klecker crossed the finish line in 27 minutes, 54.90 seconds to take third, trailing only Woody Kincaid (27:53.62) and Grant Fisher (27:54.29) in the 25-runner event.