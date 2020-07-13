YOUTH VOLLEYBALL: Reedsburg youth clinics set for late July

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Reedsburg volleyball program has rescheduled three youth volleyball clinics for July 28, 29 and 30 at Reedsburg Area High School.

The clinics, which were postponed earlier this summer due to COVID-19, will be divided into two sessions. Girls entering fourth and fifth grades will meet from 12:15 p.m. until 1:15 p.m., followed by girls entering sixth through eighth grade from 1:45 p.m. until 2:45 p.m.

There is a $15 registration fee for all three dates. Registration forms can be found at sites.google.com/rsd.k12.wi.us/reedsburgvolleyball, or by going to the Reedsburg school district website and searching for Reedsburg volleyball.

In addition to the registration form, the COVID-19 non-school waiver must be completed and submitted before participation. Reedsburg volleyball's new health and safety protocols, including the use of masks and equipment, can be found on the volleyball website.

For more information, contact Reedsburg Area High School head volleyball coach Sheila Green at 608-356-8918.