COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Rio's Dakota Hutzler turns in record breaking indoor season at Northern State

Hutzler finished second in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 7 inches and added another runner-up finish in the high jump (5-1¾) before finishing fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 31.01 seconds. She rounded out her weekend with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (9.32) and seventh place finish in the shot put (32-1) to score 3,400 points, breaking the previous school record of 3,278 set by Hannah Treinen in the 2013-14 season.

Hutzler’s third-place finish put her in the running to reach the NCAA Division II national championships; however, she finished 21st overall, seven spots outside of the qualifying field.

“I was a couple places away, which is heartbreaking, but it gives me a lot of motivation for next year,” she said.

After struggling last year following a lingering stress fracture in her shin, Hutzler wasn’t going to let anything hold her back this season.

“Going into this multi-meet, I just said ‘I’m done being a pansy. This is my year,” she said. “My coaches and I sat down, knew what we had to get done and go about it, and we got through it. I’m beyond grateful (head coach Lynne Dingman) was there to motivate me through it all.

“It was an amazing feeling.”