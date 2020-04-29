COLLEGE TRACK AND FIELD: Rio's Dakota Hutzler turns in record breaking indoor season at Northern State

Dakota Hutzler found plenty of success in her four years as a member of the Rio girls track and field team, qualifying for the WIAA state meet in nine events and reaching the podium five times.
That success has followed Hutzler to Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota, as the junior produced a breakout indoor season this winter, culminating in a third-place finish in the women’s pentathlon at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference indoor track and field championships, held in Mankato, Minnesota in late February.
Those triumphs will have wait another year to manifest on the outdoor track, as Hutzler was shut down due to a torn meniscus, and after the NCAA canceled the remainder of the spring sports season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was really special,” Hutzler said. “I didn’t expect it to be so good, especially since I battled through a torn meniscus all year, which we didn’t find out until after the season, but getting to conference, placing third and finishing just short of nationals meant a lot.”
Hutzler was hindered throughout the season with her nagging knee issue, but was able to rise to the occasion at the NSIC championships. After finishing 11th in the pentathlon as a freshman and 15th last year, Hutzler rose all the way to third place thanks in part to three top-four finishes.
Hutzler finished second in the long jump with a mark of 17 feet, 7 inches and added another runner-up finish in the high jump (5-1¾) before finishing fourth in the 800 meters with a time of 2 minutes, 31.01 seconds. She rounded out her weekend with a sixth-place finish in the 60-meter hurdles (9.32) and seventh place finish in the shot put (32-1) to score 3,400 points, breaking the previous school record of 3,278 set by Hannah Treinen in the 2013-14 season.
Hutzler’s third-place finish put her in the running to reach the NCAA Division II national championships; however, she finished 21st overall, seven spots outside of the qualifying field.
“I was a couple places away, which is heartbreaking, but it gives me a lot of motivation for next year,” she said.
After struggling last year following a lingering stress fracture in her shin, Hutzler wasn’t going to let anything hold her back this season.
“Going into this multi-meet, I just said ‘I’m done being a pansy. This is my year,” she said. “My coaches and I sat down, knew what we had to get done and go about it, and we got through it. I’m beyond grateful (head coach Lynne Dingman) was there to motivate me through it all.
“It was an amazing feeling.”
That’s not to say Hutzler didn’t suffer any setbacks. Dealing with the injury since October on her right dominant leg, the Wolves’ athletic trainers initially thought the problem was with the IT band, according to Hutlzer. With the initial prognosis, Hutzler said she rehabbed throughout the year, roughly two hours a day, along with icing, but as she kept competing, the issue got worse.
Ultimately Hutzler kept with her rehab but hit a roadblock two weeks before the league championships when she wiped out competing in 60-meter hurdles at the NSIC Indoor Challenge.
“I was like ‘Coach, I can’t do this, but I’m an athlete, I have to get over this.’ So we took a week off and got ready for the multi-meet,” Hutzler said.
Along with competing in the pentathlon at the NSIC championships, Hutzler competed as a member of Northern State women’s 1,600 relay team, helping the Wolves finish sixth with a time of 4:00.53.
While she’s familiar with most of the events in the pentathlon and heptathlon, Hutzler has had some new additions. Hutzler thought she was initially just going to be exclusively a jumper when she first got to Northern State, but Dingman, who is also Northern State’s heptathlon record holder, had other ideas.
“She said ‘You have a lot of potential. I see myself in you,’ and that meant a lot,” Hutzler said. “I knew I had the ability, it was just about believing in myself.”
Hutzler’s confidence grew as she started competing in new events. While it’s been easier to get the hang of the 800 and high jump, Hutzler said the shot put and the javelin have taken a little more focus “because throwing is so fundamentally based.”
Even though picking up on the techniques in the two throwing events has been tough at times, Hutzler is getting up to speed, even as her love, or hate, for the two changes.
“Honestly it depends on the day, I’m not going to lie,” Hutzler said with a chuckle. “My coach tells me I’m a lot better at javelin, but it depends on the day and my mood.”
With the outdoor season officially canceled, Hutzler is putting in as much work as she can back home in Rio with her injured knee. After failing to qualify for nationals, Hutlzer decided to return home during Northern State’s spring break in early March. According to Hutzler, the students were initially told they would be on an extended spring break before the campus ultimately closed down.
Along with ending her season, the pandemic has added a twist of the knife to Hutzler, as she looks for answers regarding her torn meniscus. Hutzler continues to do her rehab exercises, but admitted “there’s really only so much you can do for a torn meniscus.”
Coupled with her limited training, Hutzler has been waiting to get a proper diagnosis on her injury. Hutzler said she needs surgery to repair her injury, but isn’t sure whether or not her torn meniscus just needs to be cut out or repaired.
A full removal presents a much shorter recovery period of 1-2 months, while a repair will result in a 3- to 6-month recovery. That uncertainty, coupled with the inability to have a procedure done at the moment, has made the future cloudy for Hutzler.
“If I don’t have surgery until June or July, like expected, I’m going to have a lot of catching up to do when it comes to training again,” she said.
While the NCAA has approved eligibility relief for spring student-athletes, the physical performance and fitness major is unsure whether or not she’ll take advantage of it. Even with the extra year of eligibility possibly available, Hutzler is confident she could make a comeback for next season.
“I just have to get my strength up and a little bit of endurance and I can do it. I have my fundamentals down. I’ve been working at it for three years and I know what it takes,” she said. “If it’s going to be my last year of being an athlete, I’m going to take full advantage of it and do what I can to get to the national meet.”
The current sports purgatory has allowed Hutzler to face the reality of the current situation.
“I’ve definitely taken some things for granted in the sports world and that’s what I’ve really taken away from this whole pandemic,” she said.
“I’m not ready for it to end, but the end is nearing, and this isn’t really how any of us want it to be, but if it is, life will go on. There’s more to life than sports and things are always going to change, this is just one more challenge everybody has to face.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!