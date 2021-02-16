PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Rio tops Abundant Life, sets up rubber match with Cambria-Friesland

“We haven’t done that all year, not every game, but tonight we did,” Struck said. “Offense starts with getting stops and getting that momentum and rhythm, and tonight, we had energy coming down from the defensive end and it bled into the offense.”

The Challengers (3-6) ultimately found their footing and pulled within 18-9 on an up-and-under reverse layup by Jonathan Loomans with seven minutes to go until halftime. The close to the half belonged to the Vikings, however, as Rio finished the opening 18 minutes on a 12-2 run.

Schneider sparked things with an old-fashioned three-point play while Gavin Grams added three points, including the capping free throw that gave the Vikings a 30-11 lead at the break.

“It was huge going into halftime,” Rowe said of the closing stretch. “We needed the momentum, we got it and it set up the rest of the game.”

That momentum carried over into the start of the second half as Rio opened on a 8-3 spurt, capped off by a triple from junior Dylan Freeman from the top of the key with 14:25 to play. But the Vikings went cold from there, going scoreless the next three minutes before Rowe got a floater to fall with 10:50 to play.