PREP BASEBALL: Late error costs Royall against Bangor in sectional semifinals, 1-0

The smallest error can sometimes hurt the most.

It definitely did for the Royall prep baseball team on Tuesday as a late throwing error sank the Panthers in a 1-0 walk-off loss to Bangor in a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game in Blanchardville. Junior Nate Vieth struck out three and allowed the lone unearned run on three walks and four hits in the complete game loss for the Panthers.

The Scenic Bluffs Conference foes combined for just eight hits and struggled to manufacture much offense all day until the Cardinals were down to their final three outs of regulation. No. 7 hitter Dawson Daines got things started with a leadoff walk before advancing 90 feet on a sacrifice bunt by Will Reader.

David Hartley followed with a fly out to center, but Vieth was unable to halt the threat, issuing a walk to leadoff man Hank Reader to put a pair of runners on base. Now with a force at any base, Vieth got Sam Cropp to hit a dribbler down the third base line, a grounder that Vieth cleanly picked up.

However, rather than underhand tossing it to third base, Vieth’s overhand throw went high and sailed into foul territory, allowing Daines to speed around and send the Cardinals to the sectional final.