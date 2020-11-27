PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall drops opener against Richland Center

Senior guards Tenley Wopat and Madeline Wainwright each scored in double figures, but the Royall girls basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with Tuesday’s 57-44 non-conference loss to visiting Richland Center.

The Panthers, who started 6-0 last season on their way to a 16-8 record, struggled to get going on Tuesday, as Richland Center took a 35-20 lead into halftime. The Hornets attacked early, with K.J. Louis making two 3-pointers and scoring all 12 of her points in the opening 18 minutes. Alyssa Gander added 10 of her 12 points in the opening half to help the Hornets build a comfortable lead.

Wopat paced Royall with 11 points, while Wainwright, an honorable mention all-Scenic Bluffs Conference pick last year, added 10 points.

Every Panther that scored Tuesday is a senior, as they boast a veteran roster with eight members in the class of 2021. Paige Britzman made two 3-pointers to finish with seven points, while Megan Retzlaff and Emma Gruen each added five points, Jessica Bruggeman scored four points, and Molly Olson chipped in two points.