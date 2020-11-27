PREP GIRLS BASKETBALL: Royall drops opener against Richland Center

Senior guards Tenley Wopat and Madeline Wainwright each scored in double figures, but the Royall girls basketball team opened the 2020-21 season with Tuesday’s 57-44 non-conference loss to visiting Richland Center.
The Panthers, who started 6-0 last season on their way to a 16-8 record, struggled to get going on Tuesday, as Richland Center took a 35-20 lead into halftime. The Hornets attacked early, with K.J. Louis making two 3-pointers and scoring all 12 of her points in the opening 18 minutes. Alyssa Gander added 10 of her 12 points in the opening half to help the Hornets build a comfortable lead.
Wopat paced Royall with 11 points, while Wainwright, an honorable mention all-Scenic Bluffs Conference pick last year, added 10 points.
Every Panther that scored Tuesday is a senior, as they boast a veteran roster with eight members in the class of 2021. Paige Britzman made two 3-pointers to finish with seven points, while Megan Retzlaff and Emma Gruen each added five points, Jessica Bruggeman scored four points, and Molly Olson chipped in two points.
Gruen is back after a steady career that has seen her add to her game each season. The guard was an honorable mention all-Scenic Bluffs selection as a freshman before jumping to the second team as a sophomore and the first team after a 2019-20 season that saw her average 10.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. The Panthers will also count on Brueggeman, who notched 9.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game on the way to last season’s second-team all-conference honor. Cheyenne Harris was also honorable mention as a junior in 2020-21.
The Hornets are off to a good start after a 2019-20 season that saw them score at least 57 points just four times en route to going 7-16 and averaging 45.0 points per game. They appear to have more scoring threats this winter. Paige Keller and Aliyah Ruhland scored 11 points and 10 points, respectively, to join Louis and Gander in double figures. The Hornets did much of their work inside, scoring 18 of their 21 baskets inside the 3-point line while also going 12 of 18 from the free-throw line.
The Panthers will look to get in the win column win they host Scenic Bluffs Conference rival Hillsboro on Tuesday. Royall went 9-5 to tie Necedah for third in the Scenic Bluffs last season, while Hillsboro went 6-8 in conference play to finish fifth in the eight-team conference. Bangor went 14-0 to win the Scenic Bluffs title.
