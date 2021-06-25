PREP TRACK AND FIELD: Royall girls surpass seeds, edge Fennimore for first-ever state team title

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Freshman Marah Gruen then held on to finish fourth in the 1,600 with a time of 5:20.82, and later finished third in the two-mile, shaving off just more than five second off her bronze medal time of 11:43.96.

“During my two-mile, I was getting yelled at ‘You got to pass her! We need the score!’ It’s not a fun race, but anything I need to do to get us some points,” Gruen said.

Coupled with the individual wins the Panthers senior foursome took second in the 400 relay, finishing just over a half-second behind winners Shiocton, with a time of 50.49 seconds. The group then finished off what they started six years prior in seventh grade with the 1,600 relay.

The team, led off by Wainwright and anchored by Brueggeman, matched its seed by taking fourth with a time of 4:12.81.

“Having the same team run the same events from middle school is really exciting and helped a lot,” Wainwright said.

The fourth-place finish essentially guaranteed the Panthers’ long-awaited team championship. Despite trailing the Golden Eagles by two points, Brueggeman’s runner-up finish in the triple jump all by solidified the championship.