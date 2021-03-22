BASEBALL: Former area athletes take the diamond as college baseball resumes

Elsewhere on the diamond

Several former area preps have also returned to the diamond, including Sauk Prairie alum Adam Juran at the Division I level.

After playing two games before COVID-19 ended his true freshman season at Western Illinois, Juran has seen action in eight games this year. The freshman catcher, a 2019 Sauk Prairie graduate, has started four of those games.

Juran is batting .083 (1-12) with a hit by pitch, an RBI and a .154 on-base percentage. Defensively, Juran has a team-best 21 putouts and shares the team lead with five assists. He's thrown out two of six would-be base stealers.

After having its first two games canceled, the Leathernecks have played 17 games over a 24-day stretch that was capped by Sunday's 9-7 Summit League win over North Dakota State. The Leathernecks are 5-12, including 1-3 in conference play.

Baraboo alum Dylan Barganz is batting .333 for Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minn. The sophomore outfielder has two singles in six at-bats while also being hit by a pitch and tallying a .762 OPS for a Hamline team that has lost six straight since starting the season with two wins over Crown College.