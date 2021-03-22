BASEBALL: Former area athletes take the diamond as college baseball resumes

Three area athletes were on Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference baseball rosters when the league returned to competition Saturday after a full year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Reedsburg alums Wyatt Molitor and Jake Wegner are freshmen at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, while Baraboo's Tom Ginther got the opening-day start for UW-Eau Claire.
Platteville split a doubleheader with UW-Stout on Saturday. Molitor started at first base and batted third in the season opener. The 2019 Reedsburg graduate went 0-for-3 in a 16-2 loss that saw Stout's James Palmer strike out nine and allow just four hits and two runs in six innings. The Pioneers bounced back for an 11-6 win in Game 2.
Ginther, who spent his first three years of college at North Dakota State University, pitched five innings in his first appearance for UW-Eau Claire. The senior gave up six hits and seven runs against a UW-La Crosse team that claimed a 13-0 seven-inning win and backed it up with a 16-6 win in the second game of the doubleheader.
Eau Claire is scheduled to host Platteville on Thursday. With the WIAC moving to conference-only competition this spring, teams will solely play doubleheaders between now and mid-May. Eau Claire and Platteville are scheduled to play each other six teams in a five-day stretch between April 20-24.
Elsewhere on the diamond
Several former area preps have also returned to the diamond, including Sauk Prairie alum Adam Juran at the Division I level.
After playing two games before COVID-19 ended his true freshman season at Western Illinois, Juran has seen action in eight games this year. The freshman catcher, a 2019 Sauk Prairie graduate, has started four of those games.
Juran is batting .083 (1-12) with a hit by pitch, an RBI and a .154 on-base percentage. Defensively, Juran has a team-best 21 putouts and shares the team lead with five assists. He's thrown out two of six would-be base stealers.
After having its first two games canceled, the Leathernecks have played 17 games over a 24-day stretch that was capped by Sunday's 9-7 Summit League win over North Dakota State. The Leathernecks are 5-12, including 1-3 in conference play.
Baraboo alum Dylan Barganz is batting .333 for Hamline University in Saint Paul, Minn. The sophomore outfielder has two singles in six at-bats while also being hit by a pitch and tallying a .762 OPS for a Hamline team that has lost six straight since starting the season with two wins over Crown College.
Baraboo's Brock Turkington has made four appearances, including two starts, for a 4-9 Ripon team that opened the season March 5. The sophomore pitcher is 1-3 with an 11.17 ERA, striking out 12 while giving up 17 hits and 12 earned runs in 9 2/3 inning.
Trevor Adams, a freshman outfielder from Baraboo, and Anoka-Ramsey Community College won their first two games Saturday. The Golden Rams swept a season-opening doubleheader against Itasca Community College, claiming a 9-8 seven-inning win and a 13-2 five-inning win.
Freshman outfielder Ben German, a 2020 graduate of Sauk Prairie, has yet to accumulate stats for a Rock Valley College team that is 2-13 through 15 games.