BOYS GOLF: Sauk Prairie's Wilson wins playoff to advance to sectionals

Sauk Prairie High School senior Brandt Wilson extended his high school athletic career by advancing out of Tuesday’s Division 1 regional meet in Middleton.

Wilson even got to play an extra hole, shooting an 89 at Pleasant View Golf Course and winning a playoff to earn the final individual spot at next week’s sectional meet at Blackhawk Country Club.

Sauk Prairie used a four-player team score of 371 to place seventh as a team. James Dietmann and Isaac Homar each shot a 92, while Connor Ballweg added a 98.

Waunakee shot a 309 to beat out Middleton (310) for the sectional title.

BARABOO 2, BEAVER DAM 1

Baraboo 000 200 0 — 2 3 3

Beaver Dam 000 010 0 — 1 6 1

Pitchers (ip-h-er-bb-k): Baraboo — Emma Crary (W, 7-7-1-3-9). Beaver Dam — Audriana Edwards (L, 5-3-0-1-8), Gabrielle Fakes (2-0-0-0-5).

Leading hitters (two or more hits): Baraboo — None. Beaver Dam — Carlee Lapen 2x3, Olivia DiStefano 2x4. Extra base hits: None.