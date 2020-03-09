COLLEGE BASKETBALL: Kostroski, Ripon fall to St. John's in opening round of NCAA DIII Tournament

Former Sauk Prairie High School alum Seth Kostroski and Ripon College were knocked out of the NCAA Division III men's basketball tournament on March 6.

The Red Hawks' 11-game winning streak ended with an 87-75 loss to St. John's (Minn.) in the opening round of the tournament. St. John's (27-2) advanced to the Sweet 16 with Saturday's 78-69 win over Eau Claire.

Ripon, which earned a spot in the tournament by beating in the championship of the Midwest Conference Tournament, ended the season with a 20-8 record.

Kostroski, a 2016 Sauk Prairie graduate, started all 28 games this season. The senior guard finished second on the team with 12.0 points per game, shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 38.6 percent from the 3-point line and 95.3 percent from the free-throw line while adding 2.3 assists per game.

The Red Hawks went 73-31 during Kostroski's career.