COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie alum O'Connor a WIAC champion after River Falls' late goal
COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie alum O'Connor a WIAC champion after River Falls' late goal

Sauk Prairie co-op goalie Jordan O'Connor defends the net during the 2019-20 season.

 CAPITAL NEWSPAPERS ARCHIVES

Jordan O'Connor and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls women's hockey team won the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship on Friday.

O’Connor, a freshman goalie from Prairie du Sac, had been in goal for the first two games of the three-game series against UW-Eau Claire. Freshman Pistol Cowden took her turn Friday, making 16 saves as River Falls claimed a 2-1 win at Eau Claire.

Callie Hoff saved the Falcons (10-2) from overtime. The senior forward took assists from Holly Eckers and Alex Hantge and scored with 1 minute, 23 seconds remaining in the third period to secure the O'Brien Cup for the second straight year.

The Falcons never trailed, as Hantge scored a power-play goal 14:21 into the first period before Eau Claire's Eden Gruber tied the game 3:45 into the third.

The five-day series started with River Falls' 3-2 overtime road win on Monday, and a 3-0 Eau Claire (9-3-1) win at River Falls on Wednesday. O'Connor made 21 saves in the opener and 18 saves in Game 2.

The Falcons won their sixth O'Brien Cup. They won't get a shot at the NCAA tournament this season, as all Division III championships have been canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.

River Falls went 6-1 during the COVID-19-shortened regular season. The Falcons opened the WIAC tournament by sweeping UW-Stevens Point, with O’Connor appearing in both games. She made 13 saves in a 5-0 win, then tallied 18 saves before giving way to Cowden in a 6-2 win.

O'Connor appeared in nine games this season, including making six starts. She made 122 saves for a .917 save percentage and a 1.42 goals against average.

O’Connor spent her senior season of high school playing for the Sauk Prairie co-op boys team, starting every game as the Eagles went 21-5-1 and won a WIAA regional title.

