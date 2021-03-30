COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie alum O'Connor named an All-WIAC goaltender

It didn't take long for Jordan O'Connor to make her mark in the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.

The former Sauk Prairie High School athlete and current University of Wisconsin-River Falls goaltender ended her freshman season with a WIAC championship and an all-conference honor.

The 2020-21 All-WIAC women's hockey team was released Monday, with O'Connor being one of 12 individuals to make the first team. The WIAC selects a 12-player team along with 10 honorable mention players.

O’Connor appeared in nine games this season, including making six starts. She made 122 saves for a .917 save percentage and a 1.42 goals against average.

O'Connor was one of eight River Falls players to earn All-WIAC recognition, including one of six on the first team. River Falls senior forward Callie Hoff was named the conference's player of the year, while River Falls freshman forward was named the newcomer of the year, and River Falls' Joe Cranston and Eau Claire's Erik Strand shared the coach of the year award.