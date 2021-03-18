COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie alum O'Connor, UW-River Falls to play for WIAC title

Sauk Prairie High School alum Jordan O'Connor and the University of Wisconsin-River Falls women's hockey team will play for the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference championship on Friday.

The best-of-three series against UW-Eau Claire was sent to a deciding game when Eau Claire claimed a 3-0 road win Wednesday. River Falls (9-2) had notched a 3-2 overtime road win in the series opener Monday.

The teams will head back to Eau Claire on Friday night for the final game of the WIAC O'Brien Cup.

O'Connor, a 2020 graduate of Sauk Prairie, has been in goal for both games of the conference tournament. In the opening game against Eau Claire (9-2-1), the River Falls freshman goaltender made 21 saves in 40 minutes, 21 seconds of action before Kora Torkelson assisted Callie Hoff for the game-winning goal in overtime.

O'Connor made 18 saves in Wednesday's loss, as Eau Claire's Taylar Meier, Emma Peterson and Emily Hart each scored second-period goals to force a third game.

River Falls went 6-1 during the COVID-19-shortened regular season. The Falcons opened the WIAC tournament by sweeping UW-Stevens Point, with O'Connor appearing in both games. She made 13 saves in a 5-0 win, then tallied 18 saves before giving way to freshman Pistol Cowden in a 6-2 win.

O'Connor spent her senior season of high school playing for the Sauk Prairie co-op boys team, starting every game as the Eagles went 21-5-1 and won a WIAA regional title.