COLLEGE HOCKEY: Sauk Prairie's McElhenie caps off successful career at UW-Stevens Point

“It was a good senior year. There was a lot of adversity we had to battle and we overcame, which really showed how strong our group was.”

The postseason honors continue to come in for McElhenie, who was first-team All-WIAC for the second straight year as well as being named to the CCM/AHCA All-American West Second Team and an honorable mention All-USCHO pick.

“I’ve gotten a lot more consistent,” McElhenie said of how he thinks he’s improvement during his college career. “Playing in the WIAC, every game is tough and you have to bring it every single game. You can’t take a night off, you can’t afford it. Especially in our position when you don’t get an automatic bid (to the tournament). ... So I think consistency and bringing it every night.”

The next level of McElhenie’s hockey career — and first foray into the professionals — has been put on hold by the coronavirus.

“I was planning on going to play with the Rapid City Rush in the East Coast Hockey League,” McElhenie said. “And it was funny... well... kind of funny. I drove out there, got in on a Wednesday night, and then Thursday morning it was announced that they were going to suspend the season. So I had to drive all the way back on Friday morning. That didn’t really work out as planned.