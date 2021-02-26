FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig, Diehl, Gibbs sign to play college football in the WIAC

PRAIRIE DU SAC — Isaac Breunig, Owen Diehl and Ethan Gibbs have spent a lot of time together over the years.
The Sauk Prairie seniors found themselves side by side again Friday afternoon, signing commitments to play NCAA Division III college football. They'll likely be on the same field again some day, as all three will stay in-state for college, with Breunig heading to the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, Diehl going to UW-Stout and Gibbs attending UW-Whitewater.
"I've known these guys since second grade and been playing football with them since fourth grade," Breunig said after the ceremony. "Seeing us all kind of grow and develop as players and guys ... it's really exciting to see us go onto the next level."
"There are very few people that can go on and play at the collegiate level, and all three of these young men definitely earned it," Sauk Prairie football coach Clay Iverson said. "And after you sign that paper, then the work really begins."
The Eagles are familiar with work, including Gibbs playing his way into college after missing his whole junior year due to injury.
"Going from last year tearing my ACL to this year committing to a college is pretty sweet," said Gibbs, who tore his ACL in late August 2019. "June 10th I got cleared to go back to sports, so it was pretty relieving that I got to play again.
"(Recruiting) started off pretty slow, because I didn't play last year so I had no film or anything. But as this season went on and Coach Iverson got my name out there, it kind of picked up."
Sauk Prairie's class of 2021 also overcame four-year high school careers that started under Scott Mirkes, who retired just prior to the 2017 season, and included two years with interim head coach Scott Schutt before Iverson was hired prior to the 2019 season.
Sauk Prairie broke through in 2019, going 6-4 and earning a spot in the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.
"I think that's what I'll remember the most," Breunig said of his memories of Sauk Prairie football. "We'd been a struggling program for how long, so it was nice being able to finally break that spell of poor season after poor season."
The trio's senior year wasn't as smooth, as the Eagles navigated COVID-19 and went 0-8 in a season that ended with a 27-21 loss at Sussex Hamilton.
"Just playing with your friends," Diehl, a defensive back and receiver at Sauk Prairie, said of what he'll remember about high school football. "In college, we'll be playing with our friends, but it's not like high school where you've bonded with those guys for basically your whole life."
As long as everything proceeds as usual this summer, the Sauk Prairie seniors will head to their respective schools in time for the college football season to start this fall. The entire WIAC sat out 2020, as the season was canceled by the pandemic.
Consequently, Whitewater hasn't taken the field since its 13-2 2019 season ended with a 41-14 loss to North Central (Ill.) in the Division III national championship.
The versatile Gibbs, who started as a sophomore and played four positions for Sauk Prairie last fall, has talked with the Whitewater coaching staff about a couple positions, including safety and receiver.
"When I went and visited, the coaches were super welcoming and everything," Gibbs said of why he chose Whitewater, which has won six national championships since 2007. "It's close to home, and I get to play against my friends now."
Breunig and Diehl will be spending their college years especially close to each other, as UW-Eau Claire is about 25 miles east of UW-Stout, which is located in Menomonie.
Diehl was able to visit Menomonie twice, which was enough to get him to sign on with a UW-Stout team that went 4-6, including 3-4 in the WIAC, in 2019.
"The coaches, I built a really good relationship with them," Diehl said. "It seems like a really good group of people there."
Breunig got a similar feeling from UW-Eau Claire and the Blugolds, who went 3-7, including 1-6 in conference play, in 2019. An undersized offensive lineman in high school, the 6-foot-2 Breunig will likely shift to tight end in college, a position he said he's always wanted to play.
"I went and visited Eau Claire in early January, and really that day on the drive home I realized it," Breunig said of officially becoming a Blugold, noting he liked the size and feel of the campus. "The coaches seemed like they really liked me and were really interested. I liked that.
"It's really relieving. The last five months going back to football season, it's kind of been stressful, like, 'Will I be able to play?' And now that it's official, it's relieving."