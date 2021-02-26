FOOTBALL: Sauk Prairie's Breunig, Diehl, Gibbs sign to play college football in the WIAC

"(Recruiting) started off pretty slow, because I didn't play last year so I had no film or anything. But as this season went on and Coach Iverson got my name out there, it kind of picked up."

Sauk Prairie's class of 2021 also overcame four-year high school careers that started under Scott Mirkes, who retired just prior to the 2017 season, and included two years with interim head coach Scott Schutt before Iverson was hired prior to the 2019 season.

Sauk Prairie broke through in 2019, going 6-4 and earning a spot in the WIAA playoffs for the first time since 2007.

"I think that's what I'll remember the most," Breunig said of his memories of Sauk Prairie football. "We'd been a struggling program for how long, so it was nice being able to finally break that spell of poor season after poor season."

The trio's senior year wasn't as smooth, as the Eagles navigated COVID-19 and went 0-8 in a season that ended with a 27-21 loss at Sussex Hamilton.

"Just playing with your friends," Diehl, a defensive back and receiver at Sauk Prairie, said of what he'll remember about high school football. "In college, we'll be playing with our friends, but it's not like high school where you've bonded with those guys for basically your whole life."