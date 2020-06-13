HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie looking to recapture chemistry of 2019 runner-up season

The Sauk Prairie Home Talent amateur baseball team went on a ride last season.
The Twins nearly took it to the finish, notching three walk-off playoff wins before being on the losing end of a late-inning home run in the championship game.
“2019 was a special season for us," player/manager Lucas Koenig said last week. "When you win exciting games, it has a tendency to bring the team together. By the end, we had great chemistry.
"We will have to start over and find that camaraderie again."
It took an extra week to finish the 2019 season, as the round-robin Final Four ended in a tie that forced a championship game between Sauk Prairie and Verona. The Twins, who were looking for their first title since 1966, took a 2-0 lead before the Cavaliers tied it in the bottom of the first and Luke Yapp hit the game-winning solo home run in the eighth.
The Twins had opened the Final Four with an 8-6 win over Verona thanks to Sam Koenig's walk-off grand slam. They followed it up with a 6-1 win over Sun Prairie, but a 2-0 shutout loss to Evansville forced the decisive game against Verona.
The Cavaliers (21-2) won their seventh title in the last 12 years, while the Twins (25-9) finished just shy of the second title in team history.
"A really fun run over the last two months," Koenig said after the championship loss. "Our team has grown together so well. We’re hanging out. Especially the younger guys... they’re hanging out all the time and they're getting in the batting cage all the time, working. That’s what’s going to be the hardest thing, you go into a new season and you don’t know who will be back from year-to-year. You lose some guys, you gain some guys and you can never replicate that team chemistry again. That’s kind of the sad part."
Fortunately, nearly every Twin will be back for another run at the title, with a big exception in longtime starting pitcher Taylor Koenig. Koenig had played for the Twins for 13 straight seasons, including tallying a 2.33 earned-run average over the last five seasons.
“Taylor will be missed for his consistency on the mound, and also his leadership," Lucas Koenig said. "He is the most mentally tough pitcher I have caught and always put the team’s success ahead of his own ego.”
With Taylor Koenig retiring, Connor Leister will continue to take on a bigger role on the mound. Leister threw a no-hitter on the way to finishing last season the year with a 1.87 ERA.
A familiar group of bats will look to provide Leister and the pitchers with run support. Alex Mayer, Sam Koenig, Dylan Slotty, Lucas Koenig and Elliot Dederich will all return near the top of the order.
Mayer had a team-high .355 batting average last season, Lucas Koenig had a team-leading .539 on-base percentage and Sam Koenig led in both home runs (4) and OPS (1.036).
The experience should help, as a Home Talent season that typically starts in April has been delayed to July due to the COVID-19 pandemic that also canceled the Night League season. While the Twins are scheduling a number of exhibition games, the heart of the season will be one matchup against each Northern Section team. The Twins, who won the Northern Section last year, will begin the 11-game regular season with games against Wisconsin Dells July 4 and Mazomanie July 5.
"I am excited about our roster and playing time will be very competitive as guys push each other," Koenig said, noting there are 18 players on the roster. "I anticipate our defense will be excellent. I will be looking for pitchers to step up to fill Taylor’s roll on the hill. I am also hoping for some guys to step up their hitting to improve our offensive output.”
