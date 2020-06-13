HOME TALENT BASEBALL: Sauk Prairie looking to recapture chemistry of 2019 runner-up season

"A really fun run over the last two months," Koenig said after the championship loss. "Our team has grown together so well. We’re hanging out. Especially the younger guys... they’re hanging out all the time and they're getting in the batting cage all the time, working. That’s what’s going to be the hardest thing, you go into a new season and you don’t know who will be back from year-to-year. You lose some guys, you gain some guys and you can never replicate that team chemistry again. That’s kind of the sad part."

Fortunately, nearly every Twin will be back for another run at the title, with a big exception in longtime starting pitcher Taylor Koenig. Koenig had played for the Twins for 13 straight seasons, including tallying a 2.33 earned-run average over the last five seasons.

“Taylor will be missed for his consistency on the mound, and also his leadership," Lucas Koenig said. "He is the most mentally tough pitcher I have caught and always put the team’s success ahead of his own ego.”

With Taylor Koenig retiring, Connor Leister will continue to take on a bigger role on the mound. Leister threw a no-hitter on the way to finishing last season the year with a 1.87 ERA.