PREP BASEBALL: Shifting pitching dynamics stem from new rules, opportunities

"We tell anybody he can turn anybody into a pitcher as long as the kid’s willing to listen to instructions. Even at the youth levels, we try to get as many kids pitching because at the high school level, we may go through eight to 10 pitchers. Most of the guys on our team now can pitch if we need them to.”

While teams try to give everyone a shot, certain factors stand out for those trying to identify pitching talent. Arm strength has always been among the desired traits, as have height, a big build and being left-handed.

“One thing we talk about with pitchers is that we can get hitters out in several ways,” Pavlue said. “We can overpower a hitter with velocity that he can't handle, change speeds, pitch to strategic locations in which the hitter is weak, be deceptive or different with our delivery, or make the baseball move to miss the sweet spot of the bat. The vast majority of lefties can naturally get the ball to move without trying to do it. Pair that with another thing or two the lefty does well and it's a tough pitcher to hit hard. And, being left-handed is different — in a good way. The majority of pitchers are right-handed in high school, so seeing a left-handed pitcher requires the hitter to make adjustments to something different that they don't see as often.