PREP BASEBALL: Shifting pitching dynamics stem from new rules, opportunities

Baseball loves its timelessness.
At first glance, the sport that took hold of America in the 1800s is relatively the same as the one that’s played now. However, the way players and managers approach the game is constantly changing.
The shift has been apparent on the mound in recent years, as pitchers at every level have seemingly increased their repertoire and found more aggressive methods of attacking hitters.
“Nowadays, these kids throw so much harder than they did when I was playing or even started coaching,” Beaver Dam High School coach Nate Wilke, who graduated from Beaver Dam in the early 1990s, said last Wednesday. “Before, if you threw 80 (miles per hour), that was like you were throwing some serious gas. Now, you’ve got some of these high school kids that are throwing mid-80s or 90s. That’s one thing, the velocity is so much better than what it was.”
It’s not just the kids. If you watch just about any professional baseball game, it won’t take long to see someone approaching 100 mph. As velocities have spiked, major league managers have shifted their approach. Complete games have become a rarity in favor of shuffling in big arms throughout high-leverage innings.
Most high schools don’t have the resources to play that style of baseball, but prep coaches are frequently looking to add more arms — and different looks — to the rotation.
“The thought process surrounding pitching has changed for many coaches,” said Baraboo head coach Dan Pavlue, a 2007 graduate of Waunakee who has spent time coaching at the college, high school and American Legion levels. “When I was in school, it was often a situation where our coaches identified and relied on our top three, four or maybe five arms to handle the bulk of the innings. That seemed to be standard at the time. Now, it is more frequent to see teams at the high school level utilize a larger number of pitchers throughout a season or even a particular game."
Pitchers can also come back each season looking completely different due to the influx of opportunities to get better. From finding drills or mechanics on the internet, to working with a pitching instructor or at an indoor facility, Wisconsin high schoolers have more tools at their fingertips than ever.
“I wouldn't say that all pitchers are more developed entering high school than they used to be,” Pavlue said. “However, I do think that the increased popularity of travel baseball, showcase teams, personalized training and specializing in one sport has led to a higher percentage of pitchers being further along in their development than it used to be.”
“I think the main thing is how much faster the kids are throwing these days,” Wilke said. “A lot of it has to do with more kids are lifting weights. They’ve got trainers. They're more bigger, faster, stronger kids than when I was playing.”
Follow the rules
Part of the changes can be traced back to new rules governing high school baseball. The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association has recently implemented two measures — a pitch count and a pitcher instruction week — aimed at keeping pitchers healthy throughout the season.
Pitchers across the state are allowed to step back on the mound in a month for pitcher instruction week, which will run from April 11-17. Full baseball practices are allowed to start April 19. The pitchers will likely face varying levels of rust after a strange 2020 that saw the COVID-19 pandemic cancel the high school season and severely impact summer baseball.
“I think it was a smart move by the WIAA to incorporate the pitcher/catcher instruction week," Pavlue said. "Prior to this, there were a handful of practices prior to the first competition, which honestly is not enough to properly strengthen and prepare the arm for the season, especially if the player had not been throwing prior to that time."
Once the season starts, pitchers aren’t just thrown out there. The WIAA implemented a pitch count prior to the 2017 season, capping high schoolers to 100 pitches per game. They must take three days off if they throw 76-100 pitches in one day, two days off if 50-75 and one day off if 31-49.
“They’re looking out for the pitchers,” said Wilke, noting the most pitchers he’s used in a season was 10 in 2018. “Some programs were throwing their kids out 130-140 pitches … you’re going to kill that kid’s arm. It was stupid that some coaches would do that to their players.
"I think with a pitch count, it’s so kids aren’t blowing out their elbows. They’re being cautious, so the kids’ arms are in shape before they start throwing 70-100 pitches. It’s looking out for the pitcher’s safety."
Safety is crucial in a sport that hasn't seen recovery methods develop too much over the years. While teams are emphasizing safety with their pitchers' workloads, the main ways to recover are still icing elbows and shoulders, and running to release lactic acid.
“You saw a lot of injuries where at some point the arm either snaps or they get a sore arm, or tendinitis," Wilke said of some health issues prior to the pitch count. "It’s a good idea. Sometimes you wish you had a kid go a little bit longer, where you’re in the lead and it’s a tight game. Then all of a sudden it’s near the 100-pitch count and you’ve got to put a new guy in there when a guy has been on a roll.
"In the grand scheme, you want to have the pitcher’s arm be healthy.”
The pitch count could also play a factor in some of the increased velocity, as kids may be more prone to give all-out effort on a pitch if they know there’s a limit on their workload that day.
“It has improved the health of the throwing arm for many high school baseball players. That, to me, is most important,” said Pavlue, who was hired by Baraboo in 2019 but hasn’t coached a game due to the pandemic. “Secondly, I think it has changed the strategy of the game because a team can no longer use their dominant arm all the time for long appearances.
"It has forced coaches to be strategic in their use of their top pitchers throughout a week. This has resulted in teams using more pitchers and thinking deeper about the length of the appearance that each pitcher makes.”
Healthy arms will likely be even more valued this season, which shrunk down due to the implementation of the alternate fall season created amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The 2021 season will begin April 27, leaving about six regular-season weeks before regional play starts June 10. Those weeks could be packed, adding a new hurdle to the already difficult prospect of playing spring baseball in Wisconsin.
“With our program's philosophy on pitching, the unpredictability of Wisconsin weather and the impact that can have on pitchers, we strive to have as many options on the mound as we possibly can,” Pavlue said. “Even the best conditioned arm has limitations and a breaking point. In my mind, there's no reason to push a pitcher's arm. I have seen many very dominant high school pitchers that threw one or two complete games on a regular basis throughout the season only to find that at the end of the season, when they needed their arm the most, it wasn’t the same.”
Finding arms
Pitchers make themselves known at different times, whether they’ve been on the mound since Little League or they develop into a pitcher as high school — or even college — progresses.
“You always have kids coming up where you can tell they’re really good athletes or they’ve got a really strong arm ... Then you’ve got other kids where they pitched when they were younger, but we have them pitch for us and they turn out to be very good,” Wilke said, noting that 2016 graduate Nick Klavekoske didn’t pitch too often at Beaver Dam but went on to compile a 4.23 ERA in 110.2 innings in three years at St. Norbert College in De Pere. “He pitched for us and he had a strong arm, but he was kind of wild at times ... Then people there (at college) worked with him and he wound up — I don’t know if his mechanics were tweaked — throwing a little bit harder. He threw hard in high school, but he added velocity when he went to St. Norbert. He had a heck of a career.”
Sometimes it takes that extra development after a high school career that can be filled with playing additional sports, and also playing different positions on the baseball field. With everyone on a different development path — and small tweaks making the difference between getting hit and getting outs — Wilke and Pavlue said their programs encourage anyone interested in pitching to give it a shot.
“When you come up as a freshman, pretty much anybody is open to throwing or we’re at least going in thinking anybody can be a pitcher,” Wilke said, noting the Golden Beavers have a useful tool in longtime pitching instructor Terry Kieffer. “Some of them weed themselves out because they don’t like doing it or they’re just not good pitchers. We go into with an open mind. If you’ve got a kid with a good, strong arm or that are good athletes, we want them to work with Kieff.
"We tell anybody he can turn anybody into a pitcher as long as the kid’s willing to listen to instructions. Even at the youth levels, we try to get as many kids pitching because at the high school level, we may go through eight to 10 pitchers. Most of the guys on our team now can pitch if we need them to.”
While teams try to give everyone a shot, certain factors stand out for those trying to identify pitching talent. Arm strength has always been among the desired traits, as have height, a big build and being left-handed.
“One thing we talk about with pitchers is that we can get hitters out in several ways,” Pavlue said. “We can overpower a hitter with velocity that he can't handle, change speeds, pitch to strategic locations in which the hitter is weak, be deceptive or different with our delivery, or make the baseball move to miss the sweet spot of the bat. The vast majority of lefties can naturally get the ball to move without trying to do it. Pair that with another thing or two the lefty does well and it's a tough pitcher to hit hard. And, being left-handed is different — in a good way. The majority of pitchers are right-handed in high school, so seeing a left-handed pitcher requires the hitter to make adjustments to something different that they don't see as often.
“This being said, those who tend to be most successful usually possess the intangible skills that the position requires. Pitchers that are cerebral, competitive, relentless and great leaders generally set themselves apart quickly. From an athletic standpoint, we are looking for sound mechanics, a repeatable delivery, general athleticism and an arm that is well conditioned to handle a pitching workload. Velocity is great, and helps tremendously, but we value control, movement and deception as much, if not more than velocity in our program.”
Creating pitchers
No matter the level, pitching is about throwing different looks at hitters, although that thought process is somewhat negated by the shorter appearances that have permeated across Major League Baseball. But to have any semblance of longevity, a pitcher needs to develop beyond what first got them on the mound.
That’s where coaches like Kieffer come into play. A former NCAA All-American at the University of New Orleans in the 1970s and a first-round draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals, Kieffer has worked with Beaver Dam's prospective pitchers for more than 30 years.
“He is so knowledgeable about pitching mechanics,” Wilke said. “When I got the job, Kieff was the first person I called, because I didn’t pitch in high school. I know a little bit about pitching, but not to the detail where Kieff does.
“I wanted to make sure he still wanted to coach. Every year, he seems to produce a good pitching staff. We’ve had kids that aren’t that talented, but he’s turned them into pitchers. … I seriously consider him to be one of the best, if not the best, pitching coach in the state. You go around the state, people know who Kieff is. He’s well respected."
There’s no one-size-fits-all answer when developing a pitcher. Some players need to hone in on their location, while others may need to add pitches, find their release point, develop the right mindset, or work on deception and timing.
“As long as you’re willing to listen and try new things," Wilke said. "Maybe you got away with something with a Little Leaguer with a mechanic, it’s not going to work at the varsity level or the high school level. You’ve just got to be willing to take coaching.
“Kieff works with our kids on a lot of movement. We’ve got most of our kids throwing cutters and sinkers, just to get some movement on the ball. You can throw hard, but if it’s just straight, kids are going to hit you.
"Some of those kids that just throw hard, eventually the batter is going to figure that out, time it and be able to hit you. If you’ve got an 80 mile per hour fastball and a 71 mile per hour changeup, that’s hard to hit."
The fine-tuning never stops, as pitching is finicky enough that a player’s feel may change from inning to inning — or even pitch to pitch.
“The minimum I ask from our pitchers is that they give us a chance to be successful,” said Pavlue, who will be the primary coach for Baraboo’s pitchers. “If they are consistently locating their pitches over the plate and not allowing baserunners free passes on base, they are giving us a chance. The ability to do that, combined with the maturity required to handle high levels of competition, is what is needed to begin a career as a varsity pitcher.”
The coaches aren’t the only voices in a pitcher’s ears. While the pregame work focuses on making a pitcher as well-rounded as possible, the goal on game day is to take some of the details out of their hands. That’s where the catcher comes in, as a significant amount of high schools are allowing catchers to call pitches and get pitchers through outings.
“In our program, the catcher is very important because, once in a while we’ll call pitches, but Kieff has always believed that you let the catcher get the feel for the game,” Wilke said. “I think having a smart catcher back there is somebody who knows the situation, knows the game and when to throw what pitch.
"The pitcher can shake him off, but we’ve had some very good catchers in our program where we really trust them calling the ball. That’s a big part of it. What situation is to throw a curveball or change-up to what hitter? Or they’ll notice something about a batter’s swing. They know that if you throw inside, he’s not going to get the barrel through the zone.”
Managing the workload
While there are countless opportunities for improvement, most high school coaches don't suggest pitching year-round.
“We teach pitchers, just like position players, to listen to and take care of their arm,” Pavlue said. “Pitching is not a natural motion for our body, and it produces high amounts of stress on it if we don't take proper precautions to care for it and strengthen it. Secondly, we work with our pitchers to develop a mechanically sound, repeatable delivery that is going to be safe for their body.”
“You’ve got to give your arm a rest and you’re body a rest,” Wilke said. “It’s a matter of picking the ball back up in January or February to get your arm in shape."
Pitchers will spend the next few weeks building up their arms for when the season starts. In season, Baraboo's pitchers will throw almost every day in one form or another, but how game-like those moments are depends upon the length of their previous appearances.
“There are pitcher-specific portions of practice as well as things that we encourage players to do on their own,” Pavlue said. “We do a variety of drills to work on various aspects of pitching such as changing speeds, location, accuracy, throwing mechanics, fielding the position and more. Bullpens are great because you get immediate feedback after each pitch and you're able to make adjustments as you go. That being said, throwing bullpens at 100% every day is not in the best interest of an arm, so we get creative and find alternative drills to provide immediate feedback to pitchers without putting additional stress on their arm.”
No matter the recovery process, the short season and young arms allow high school pitchers to frequently turn it around much more quickly than the four days of rest typical in the majors. Baseball as a whole will continue to adjust the deeper these training methods and thought processes embed in the sport.
“Part of this is likely due to the implementation of the WIAA pitch count regulations, but I think it's in part due to an increase in the talent and depth in our area and state on the mound," Pavlue said of the ongoing development. "Additionally, many coaches have found strategies to utilize a variety of arms and still remain highly competitive in doing so."
