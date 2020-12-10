PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Breunig's last-minute bucket gives Sauk Prairie win over Edgewood

Devin Breunig's game-winner capped off the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team's comeback win over Madison Edgewood on Thursday.

Breunig hit a tight-angled runner with about 22 seconds left to erase a nine-point deficit and give the Eagles a 37-36 home win at Sauk Prairie High School.

The Eagles (2-0) trailed 28-19 going into a timeout with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining. Then they got hot from behind the arc, making four 3-pointers in a five-minute stretch that started with an Isaac Breunig 3 with 7:45 to go. Kyle Been and Devin Breunig each added one, while Isaac Breunig hit another to tie the game at 33 with 2:52 remaining.

Ben Newton came right back down with a 3 of his own to give the Crusaders (1-1) a 36-33 lead with about 2:30 to play. They went scoreless the rest of the way, while Elliot Drew hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 36-35 to go with 2:16 to go.

Edgewood killed time before missing a pair of free throws with 43.3 remaining, allowing Sauk Prairie to grab the rebound and call a timeout to set up Breunig's game-winning basket.

The senior guard faked a handoff with Kyle Been near the right wing and drove baseline, where he rattled one in to give the Eagles the lead.