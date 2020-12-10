PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Breunig's last-minute bucket gives Sauk Prairie win over Edgewood

Devin Breunig's game-winner capped off the Sauk Prairie boys basketball team's comeback win over Madison Edgewood on Thursday.
Breunig hit a tight-angled runner with about 22 seconds left to erase a nine-point deficit and give the Eagles a 37-36 home win at Sauk Prairie High School.
The Eagles (2-0) trailed 28-19 going into a timeout with 8 minutes, 51 seconds remaining. Then they got hot from behind the arc, making four 3-pointers in a five-minute stretch that started with an Isaac Breunig 3 with 7:45 to go. Kyle Been and Devin Breunig each added one, while Isaac Breunig hit another to tie the game at 33 with 2:52 remaining.
Ben Newton came right back down with a 3 of his own to give the Crusaders (1-1) a 36-33 lead with about 2:30 to play. They went scoreless the rest of the way, while Elliot Drew hit two free throws to cut the deficit to 36-35 to go with 2:16 to go.
Edgewood killed time before missing a pair of free throws with 43.3 remaining, allowing Sauk Prairie to grab the rebound and call a timeout to set up Breunig's game-winning basket.
The senior guard faked a handoff with Kyle Been near the right wing and drove baseline, where he rattled one in to give the Eagles the lead.
Edgewood missed a pair of 3-pointers, but Sauk Prairie missed the front end of bonus free throws to give the Crusaders one more chance. However, the ensuing inbounds pass ended up out of bounds with 0.9 seconds left, and Sauk Prairie successfully inbounded it to Isaac Breunig as time expired.
Brandt Wilson paced Sauk Prairie with 14 points, including scoring 11 of the Eagles' 14 first-half points as the teams were tied at halftime.
The teams were still knotted at 19 before Edgewood went on a 9-0 run to take a 28-19 lead and set up Sauk Prairie's comeback.
The Eagles, who opened the season with Tuesday's 42-35 home win over Reedsburg, will return to action Dec. 15 at River Valley.
