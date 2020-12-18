PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie tops Watertown to remain unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team is unbeaten through two weeks.

The Eagles kept their season-opening streak going with Friday’s 54-44 non-conference home win over Watertown in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie (4-0) held a modest lead throughout the night, with Tyler Uselman assisting Brandt Wilson for a layup with 7 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Eagles a 22-19 lead going into the break.

The Eagles handled Watertown’s increased pressure throughout the second half. Devin Breunig and Wilson converted back-to-back three-point plays to give Sauk Prairie a 36-28 lead with 12:14 to go.

The Goslings (2-2) quickly cut the deficit in half, with Jackson Wehner getting to the basket before Oliver Meyers made a pair of free throws to bring Watertown within 36-31.

But Devin Breunig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before Isaac Breunig made a 3-pointer and a running hook shot that made it 45-37.

Watertown’s Kaleb Roberts made a fadeaway, but Sauk Prairie converted a nice inbounds that saw Wilson find Isaac Breunig near the right elbow. The senior took a dribble and found Devin Breunig on the left block for a layup that gave the Eagles a 47-39 advantage with 2:05 left.