PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Sauk Prairie tops Watertown to remain unbeaten

The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team is unbeaten through two weeks.
The Eagles kept their season-opening streak going with Friday’s 54-44 non-conference home win over Watertown in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie (4-0) held a modest lead throughout the night, with Tyler Uselman assisting Brandt Wilson for a layup with 7 seconds remaining in the first half to give the Eagles a 22-19 lead going into the break.
The Eagles handled Watertown’s increased pressure throughout the second half. Devin Breunig and Wilson converted back-to-back three-point plays to give Sauk Prairie a 36-28 lead with 12:14 to go.
The Goslings (2-2) quickly cut the deficit in half, with Jackson Wehner getting to the basket before Oliver Meyers made a pair of free throws to bring Watertown within 36-31.
But Devin Breunig grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back before Isaac Breunig made a 3-pointer and a running hook shot that made it 45-37.
Watertown’s Kaleb Roberts made a fadeaway, but Sauk Prairie converted a nice inbounds that saw Wilson find Isaac Breunig near the right elbow. The senior took a dribble and found Devin Breunig on the left block for a layup that gave the Eagles a 47-39 advantage with 2:05 left.
A pair of Devin Kerska free throws stretched the Eagles’ lead to 10 points and they held on the rest of the way.
Devin Breunig scored a game-high 16 points, while Wilson (12) and Isaac Breunig (11) also scored in double figures.
Friday was the Eagles’ first double-figure win of the season, as they are beating opponents by an average margin of 6.0 points per game.
SAUK PRAIRIE 54, WATERTOWN 44
Watertown 19 25 — 44
Sauk Prairie 22 32 — 54
WATERTOWN (fg ft-fta pts) — Wehner 1 1-2 3; Meyers 3 3-4 9; Shelton 2 0-0 2; Lampe 2 0-0 2; Gapinski 5 1-2 12; Roberts 5 0-0- 10; Clifford 2 0-0 4; Totals 19 5-8 44.
SAUK PRAIRIE — K. Been 2 0-0 2; I. Breunig 4 2-2 11; Wilson 5 2-3 12; D. Breunig 8 4-5 16; Kerska 1 6-9. Totals 19 14-20 54.
3-point goals: W 1(Gapinski); SP 2 (Kerska 1, Breunig 1).
Total fouls: W 16; SP 18. Fouled out: Gapinski.
Fort Atkinson 60, Reedsburg 41
Zach Bestor scored a game-high 17 points in Reedsburg’s 60-41 loss at Fort Atkinson.
Bestor was the lone Beaver in double figures, while Jalen Roman and Ethan Peper added eight and six points, respectively.
The Beavers (2-4) and Blackhawks (0-1) will meet again on Tuesday in Reedsburg.
FORT ATKINSON 60, REEDSBURG 41
Reedsburg 22 19 — 41
Fort Atkinson 33 27 — 60
REEDSBURG (fg ft-fta pts) — Roman 3 0-0 8; Campbell 1 0-0 3; Lindholm 1 0-0 2; Z. Pourdot 1 0-0 2; Bestor 6 4-7 17; Woodruff 0 2-4 2; Peper 3 0-0 6; Molitor 0 1-2 1. Totals 15 7-13 41.
FORT ATKINSON — Fenner 1 0-0 3; Glisch 3 1-2 7; Baker 3 1-2 10; Schweiger 1 0-1 2; Cosson 1 0-0 2; Wixom 1 0-0 3; Kees 2 0-0 5; Opperman 1 0-0 2; Dudzek 3 0-0 6; Evans 9 2-2 20. Totals 25 4-7 60.
3-point goals: R 4 (Roman 2, Campbell 1, Bestor 1); FA 6 (Baker 3, Fenner 1, Wixom 1, Kees 1). Total fouls: R 15; FA 16
