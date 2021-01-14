PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson scores 27 to lead Sauk Prairie over Portage

"The guys practice hard. It's a lot of good kids. We're just trying to get better."

Sauk Prairie has navigated the first half of the shortened season well, sitting at 6-2 with less than a month to play. With all six of their wins coming by 10 points or fewer, the Eagles have grown accustomed to winning close games, something that came in handy Thursday.

Portage, which was coming off Tuesday's 77-66 home win over Westfield, came out aggressive in Prairie du Sac. The Warriors jumped out to a 19-9 lead when Erik Brouette hit one of his four 3-pointers with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half.

The lead held up the rest of the half, although it shrunk to one possession. Portage's Kyan Reichhoff scored in the closing seconds, and the Warriors began to run toward the locker room when the ball bounced out of bounds as time expired.

But time was put back on the clock, giving Sauk Prairie a chance to inbound from underneath its own basket. The Eagles found Devin Kerska open on the wing, and the sophomore guard buried a 3-pointer to pull Sauk Prairie within 22-20 going into halftime.