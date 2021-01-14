PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wilson scores 27 to lead Sauk Prairie over Portage

PRAIRIE DU SAC — The Sauk Prairie boys basketball team had a long conversation Thursday night.
Minutes after claiming a 53-48 home win over Portage, the Eagles were back at work, discussing what has led to their current 2-2 stretch in which they've lost to Beaver Dam and Lake Mills and claimed close wins over Dodgeville and Portage.
"We just had more of a conversation than coaches talking to players," Sauk Prairie head coach Sean McGann said. "We kind of put it on them to get their overall thoughts. ... Effort and energy wasn't great. And that's something that's 100% in our control, so it's a bit frustrating. But that also happens a lot in the middle of a season.
"I think Portage is actually a really good team. They play hard, they've got some nice guards and I like what coach (Darrin) Berger does with them. They're a nice team."
However, Portage (2-8) has struggled to close games. The Warriors' eight losses this season have come by an average margin of 7.0 points per game.
"We've had a lot of games look like this where I thought we played hard, I thought we were intense, we did a lot of really good effort things," Berger said. "We're just trying to learn from some our decisions, have it be better. When's the right time to drive? When's the right time to pass? Speaking up and communicating. We didn't quite do enough of that to beat a good team tonight.
"The guys practice hard. It's a lot of good kids. We're just trying to get better."
Sauk Prairie has navigated the first half of the shortened season well, sitting at 6-2 with less than a month to play. With all six of their wins coming by 10 points or fewer, the Eagles have grown accustomed to winning close games, something that came in handy Thursday.
Portage, which was coming off Tuesday's 77-66 home win over Westfield, came out aggressive in Prairie du Sac. The Warriors jumped out to a 19-9 lead when Erik Brouette hit one of his four 3-pointers with 7 minutes, 25 seconds remaining in the first half.
The lead held up the rest of the half, although it shrunk to one possession. Portage's Kyan Reichhoff scored in the closing seconds, and the Warriors began to run toward the locker room when the ball bounced out of bounds as time expired.
But time was put back on the clock, giving Sauk Prairie a chance to inbound from underneath its own basket. The Eagles found Devin Kerska open on the wing, and the sophomore guard buried a 3-pointer to pull Sauk Prairie within 22-20 going into halftime.
"You're not going to be perfect, but if you have 7 or 8 errors instead of 15, I think we go into halftime maybe up 10 instead of two," Berger said. "And then we could have withstood a run when they made it."
The Eagles slowly turned the tide over the final 18 minutes. A 3-pointer by Brandt Wilson, who scored 22 of the Eagles' 33 second-half points, gave Sauk Prairie a 28-16 lead with 14:15 to go.
"At times, he can't miss," McGann said of the 6-foot-7 Wilson. "Once he sees one go through, he sees them all. He shoots confidently and has a quick release. ... He's gotten better moving off the ball too. He works hard and his teammates reward him."
Sauk Prairie's Isaac Breunig quickly hit a 3 of his own before Portage's Hayes Hensler connected from behind the arc to tie the game at 31.
After the flurry of 3s, Sauk Prairie got to the rim. Tyler Uselman and Wilson each converted three-point plays to give the Eagles a 37-33 lead and force a Portage timeout.
The Warriors never let the game get away from them, however. A Hensler baby hook cut the deficit to 49-44, but Sauk Prairie made its free throws down the stretch win the first game of the season against their Badger North rivals.
Wilson got it done offensively. The senior forward made four 3-pointers en route to a game-high 27 points.
"Obviously nobody matches up well with a 6-foot-7 kid who can post up, shoot 3s and move, but we don't really have a lot of the long wing type," Berger said of Wilson. "We've had a few times this year where we struggle with those tall, long guys.
"Wilson's just hard to guard. ... He's as good of a player as we've seen this year."
Kerska added six points for the Eagles, with Devin Breunig and Frank Ahmetaj each chipping in five.
Brouette paced Portage with 16, while Cooper Roberts (12) and Hensler (10) also scored in double figures. The Warriors' last five losses have come by five points or less.
"It hasn't necessarily been one thing," Berger said of the close losses. "I thought today, some of our decision-making. Especially in the first half, I thought we really had an opportunity to go into halftime with a nice lead. We turned it over 11 times in the first half and had 4 or 5 times where we just miscommunicated on defense and gave them open shots."
Portage will look to play a cleaner game Friday at Cambria-Friesland. Sauk Prairie is two games into a five-game home stretch, which will continue Friday against Wisconsin Dells. McGann said his players talked about not playing against the opponent as much as against the standard they set for themselves.
"Sometimes it's tough," McGann said. "And it can be frustrating because we practice so hard, we practice with such great intensity that it's inspiring really.
"We'll just keep plugging away. I love this team."