PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells remains undefeated with close win at Sauk Prairie

PRAIRIE DU SAC — It had been awhile since the Wisconsin Dells prep boys basketball had been tested wire-to-wire.
The unbeaten Chiefs handled it well Friday night, turning their closest game since the season opener into a 49-46 non-conference win at Sauk Prairie on Friday night.
“Our kids battled tonight,” Wisconsin Dells head coach Brad Rohling said. “That’s a really good team. They played really good defense and they made us earn everything we got. We didn’t get any easy ones.”
Wisconsin Dells (9-0) and Sauk Prairie (6-3) went back and forth, but the three-time reigning South Central Conference champion Chiefs had an answer every time Sauk Prairie built momentum.
After Wisconsin Dells scored the first seven points of the second half, Brandt Wilson hit a 3-pointer to start a 10-0 Sauk Prairie run. Devin Breunig scored five quick points during the stretch, which saw the Eagles tie the game at 35 with 12 minutes remaining.
But Wisconsin Dells, which hadn’t played a single-digit game since a 53-46 win at Reedsburg on Dec. 15, was able to hold the momentum there. Barrett Witt grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back to give the Chiefs a 37-35 lead that they never gave up.
Jacob Rockwell and Witt added on in a quick spurt that saw Wisconsin Dells build up a 46-38 advantage.
The Eagles, who are 2-3 since winning four straight to open the season, never let the game get out of hand. They held the Chiefs, who entered the night averaging 60.1 points per game, under 50 points for the first time this season, but Sauk Prairie couldn’t keep up on the other end of the floor.
The Eagles stiffened defensively down the stretch, as Wisconsin Dells got a bit more conservative in a game that was 46-42 with under 2 minutes to go. Rockwell got to the basket to end the brief scoring drought, laying it in to give the Chiefs a 48-42 lead with 1:40 remaining.
Breunig answered with back-to-back layups, including turning a turnover into a fast break that pulled the Eagles within 48-46 with 14.3 seconds remaining.
Wisconsin Dells ran some clock before Jared Nevar was fouled with 8.4 seconds remaining. The sophomore forward made the front end of the bonus, but missed the second free throw and Sauk Prairie called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to go.
With the Eagles having to go the length of the court, Wisconsin Dells put on full-court pressure to force the issue. It worked, as Tyler Uselman broke the press but ran out of time as the Chiefs held on.
“We just kind of wanted to make them run clock and make them reverse it ... try to get it out of the ball-handlers hand,” Rohling said of pressing on the game’s last play. “I’m sure they had something set up and we wanted to disrupt it as much as we could.”
The Chiefs got the win without any player scoring in double figures. Matt Hoving and Brooks Slack each scored nine points, while Rockwell added eight points and directed the offensive attack.
“When he was doing stuff, either penetrating and kicking for shots or getting to the rim himself... that was pretty much our best offense tonight, him with the ball in his hands creating,” Rohling said of Rockwell, a junior guard. “He’s really quick and really strong, so he can take contact and finish at the rim. When he was making stuff happen, we were good offensively.”
Wilson, who scored 27 points in Thursday’s 53-48 win over Portage, paced Sauk Prairie with 17 points. Breunig added 11, while Devin Kerska had eight before fouling out.
Sauk Prairie will host DeForest on Monday, while Wisconsin Dells expects to have its whole team back for Monday’s home game against Poynette.
“We’re still trying to get into a rhythm here,” Rohling said of how his team feels with about a month remaining in the shortened 2020-21 season. “I think after next week we’ll probably feel like we’re in a rhythm. We get three guys back Monday, so that’ll be good... three seniors, two starters...
“I’m really proud of our guys. The sophomores really stepped up and gave us some depth off the bench and did a great job.”
WISCONSIN DELLS 49, SAUK PRAIRIE 46
Wisconsin Dells*28*21*—*49
Sauk Prairie*25*21*—*46
WISCONSIN DELLS (fg ft-fta pts) — M. Hoving 3 0-0 9, Michalski 3 0-0 7, Funmaker 0 2-3 2, Slack 3 0-0 9, Rockwell 4 0-0 8, Witt 3 0-0 7, Nevar 2 1-2 7. Totals 18 3-5 49.
SAUK PRAIRIE — Uselman 2 0-0 6, I. Breunig 2 0-0 4, Wilson 6 3-3 17, D. Breunig 5 0-2 11, Kerska 2 2-2 8. Totals 17 5-7 46.
3-point goals: WD 10 (M. Hoving 3, Slack 3, Nevar 2, Michalski 1, Witt 1); SP 7 (Uselman 2, Wilson 2, Kerska 1, D. Breunig 1). Total fouls: WD 14; SP 11. Fouled out: Kerska.