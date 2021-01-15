PREP BOYS BASKETBALL: Wisconsin Dells remains undefeated with close win at Sauk Prairie

The Eagles, who are 2-3 since winning four straight to open the season, never let the game get out of hand. They held the Chiefs, who entered the night averaging 60.1 points per game, under 50 points for the first time this season, but Sauk Prairie couldn’t keep up on the other end of the floor.

The Eagles stiffened defensively down the stretch, as Wisconsin Dells got a bit more conservative in a game that was 46-42 with under 2 minutes to go. Rockwell got to the basket to end the brief scoring drought, laying it in to give the Chiefs a 48-42 lead with 1:40 remaining.

Breunig answered with back-to-back layups, including turning a turnover into a fast break that pulled the Eagles within 48-46 with 14.3 seconds remaining.

Wisconsin Dells ran some clock before Jared Nevar was fouled with 8.4 seconds remaining. The sophomore forward made the front end of the bonus, but missed the second free throw and Sauk Prairie called a timeout with 6.5 seconds to go.

With the Eagles having to go the length of the court, Wisconsin Dells put on full-court pressure to force the issue. It worked, as Tyler Uselman broke the press but ran out of time as the Chiefs held on.